Throwback Photos Of Rhea Perlman & Danny DeVito As Young Parents
Danny DeVito and his estranged wife Rhea Perlman may have starred alongside each other as unsupportive parents in the 1996 adaptation of "Matilda," but that couldn't have been farther from their parenting style in real life. The 1990s were among their most triumphant decades as a couple, with Perlman telling People in 2022, "Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days." DeVito and Perlman's impact on their children can easily be retraced back to this era of whacky yet coordinated fashion choices, as well as bringing them (and even their friends) to some of the hottest events.
Lucy, Grace, and Jacob DeVito were born between 1983 and 1987, making them just old enough to make the red carpet a family affair. During an April 2025 interview with People, the "Batman Returns" star acknowledged how "It was almost kind of inevitable" that his kids would end up working in showbusiness, as, "With the fact that Rhea and I are both doing the same thing, they're on the set, they're home, we're talking movies, talking television, everything."
Danny similarly shared how he "had a feeling that Lucy always wanted to act, so she's been doing that. And my daughter Gracie is a painter and Jake is a producer. He's probably going to wind up directing [...] It's all happiness." Their family outings and public appearances were clearly just as inspiring as they were adorable, making these photos of the young parents all the more endearing now that Lucy, Grace, and Jacob are all grown up.
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito's family street style was always well-coordinated
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito knew how to channel casually chic streetwear in the '90s. Walking hand in hand with their two daughters in 1992, it's hard to ignore how well coordinated they all looked, with each member of the family rocking their own respective shade. Danny paired his black and white monochrome 'fit with a black beret while Perlman's purple velour pants complemented Grace DeVito's purple crewneck perfectly, and her sister went for a brighter aquamarine hue.
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito brought the whole gang along for Batman Returns
It was all smiles for the DeVito family on the red carpet for the 1992 premiere of "Batman Returns," in which Danny DeVito memorably portrayed the notorious comic book villain, The Penguin. Surrounded by a gaggle of children, including their own as well as some of their friends who tagged along for the event, Danny and Rhea Perlman beamed from ear to ear. The father-of-three looked effortlessly cool in his dark shades, while holding Grace's hand and embracing Jacob's shoulder. Lucy looked ecstatic, hand in hand with some girlfriends, making this one of the most envious play dates of all time.
Even in the '90s the DeVito family's printed baggy tops stood out from the crowd
Even in a crowd, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman managed to be the center of attention. Out and about with Jacob and Grace DeVito in 1994, the celebrity couple rocked sunglasses and clashing patterned button-ups. Perlman's cream illustrated shirt perfectly matched her red "Hero" hat, while Danny rocked the ultimate dad-core look with his black and white floral patterned shirt. The kids, meanwhile, embodied '90s streetwear, with Grace in a backwards cap and oversized New York Knicks shirt, and Jacob in a striped tee.
Hats were more than red carpet appropriate for Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito's kids
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito may have dressed up for the 1994 premiere of "Renaissance Man," but their kids didn't need to transition to evening wear. Although difficult to confirm whether or not this photo and the last are from the same day, Grace DeVito is wearing the same backwards Orlando cap, and Jacob DeVito is in the same striped shirt. Lucy DeVito opted out of the headwear, rocking floral pants more in line with her famous father's goose-patterned shirt and Perlman's delicately embroidered cardigan.
The DeVito family dressed the part when going to watch a Woody Allen film
Although Woody Allen had already begun his controversial relationship with Soon-Yi Previn by 1997, the boycott hadn't quite reached a fever-pitch by the time the premiere of his movie "Deconstructing Harry" rolled around. Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman brought Grace and Jacob DeVito along to the premiere, walking in a line as they entered the theater. Perlman was dressed the part in a trench coat and hat that bore a striking resemblance to star Diane Keaton from Allen's earlier hit, "Annie Hall." Grace matched her mother with some loafers of her own, but Jacob kept things a bit more streetwise with a laidback hoodie and sneakers.
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito captured some amazing memories
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman made sure to utilize every opportunity to make some wonderful memories with their three children. In this photo from the 1997 premiere of "L.A. Confidential," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star holds a bulky camcorder while Perlman beams at the cameras in her chic, feather-patterned dress. Jacob DeVito and his pal are in stitches, standing in front of Grace DeVito and two friends, while sister Lucy DeVito's shiny green maxi skirt and black sandals peek out from behind their group. The children have long since grown up and pursued their own paths in life, but it must be so great to have these core memories immortalized.