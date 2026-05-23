Throwback Photos Of Rhea Perlman & Danny DeVito As Young Parents

Danny DeVito and his estranged wife Rhea Perlman may have starred alongside each other as unsupportive parents in the 1996 adaptation of "Matilda," but that couldn't have been farther from their parenting style in real life. The 1990s were among their most triumphant decades as a couple, with Perlman telling People in 2022, "Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days." DeVito and Perlman's impact on their children can easily be retraced back to this era of whacky yet coordinated fashion choices, as well as bringing them (and even their friends) to some of the hottest events.

Lucy, Grace, and Jacob DeVito were born between 1983 and 1987, making them just old enough to make the red carpet a family affair. During an April 2025 interview with People, the "Batman Returns" star acknowledged how "It was almost kind of inevitable" that his kids would end up working in showbusiness, as, "With the fact that Rhea and I are both doing the same thing, they're on the set, they're home, we're talking movies, talking television, everything."

Danny similarly shared how he "had a feeling that Lucy always wanted to act, so she's been doing that. And my daughter Gracie is a painter and Jake is a producer. He's probably going to wind up directing [...] It's all happiness." Their family outings and public appearances were clearly just as inspiring as they were adorable, making these photos of the young parents all the more endearing now that Lucy, Grace, and Jacob are all grown up.