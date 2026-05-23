See The Emotional Audition That Landed Henry Thomas His Breakout Role In E.T.

Even after more than four decades, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" remains one of Steven Spielberg's most beloved movies. It made a star out of Drew Barrymore, then a little-known six-year-old, and sent sales of Reese's Pieces skyrocketing. (Spielberg originally wanted to use M&Ms in the film, but the company refused to grant permission to feature their candy without seeing the script.) However, "E.T." would never have become a classic if not for the talents of Henry Thomas. At just 10 years old, he made the world believe that a big-eyed animatronic puppet was his best friend from another planet.

Looking at Thomas' audition for the film, it's easy to see why he was chosen for the part. The clip, widely circulated online on X, shows the young actor reacting to an offscreen adult telling him that the government needs to take away his friend. Thomas' voice chokes and tears roll down his cheeks as he protests, "You can't take him away! ... I don't care what the President says — he's my best friend! ... He lives with me, and he likes me, and he wants to stay here! How do I know you're going to bring him back?" Even after the "agent" promises they'll only talk to E.T. for a short time, Thomas still maintains a doubtful look even as he nods in agreement. The clip concludes with Spielberg saying, "Okay, kid, you got the job." The boy's tears instantly turn into a huge smile.

Henry Thomas' astonishing audition to play Elliott in E.T. At the end Spielberg says, "okay, kid, you got the job." pic.twitter.com/5GDLOtLfqs — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 12, 2026

Casting director Marci Liroff confirms that Thomas wowed everyone. "I know, because I cast this movie with Mike Fenton," she tweeted. "You'll hear my laugh at the end! Simply the best audition I've ever had the opportunity to witness."