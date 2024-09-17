Tragic Details About Drew Barrymore's Life

The Barrymore family history is long and complicated, full of lore intertwined with Old Hollywood and part of the transition into modern cinema. Drew Barrymore, who was born in 1975, is technically a nepo baby — her father, John Drew Barrymore, was a sought-after actor in the '50s and '60s, and his father and grandfather were both prolific in the entertainment industry. But nepotism for Drew didn't work quite the way it does for most because her father was not around much for her childhood. Drew's parents got divorced in 1984, leaving her to live with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

Although she admired him, Drew knew that her father, who battled addiction, was not going to be a dependable person in her life from early on. "My dad was a drug addict, and he didn't wear shoes. He was really crazy but like, an awesome character and sort of like Gollum meets Oscar Wilde on drugs," Drew said of her father on an episode of "The Shop" in 2022. "He was just so cool and fascinating and I could tell at a young age, 'Oh this guy is not capable of sh*t.'" Drew has had to reckon with her father's absence, and ultimately she's come to a place of acceptance. "I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn't look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really," the star wrote on Instagram. "But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here ... I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was."

