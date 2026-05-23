Ann-Margret's Relationship History: The Men Who Charmed Her Before She Married Her Husband

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With her long red hair, bright green eyes, and energetic hip-shaking dance moves that rocked a nation in the 1960s, Ann-Margret was bound to be an icon. One of the biggest sex symbols of her time, Ann-Margret first came on the scene in 1961 when she released her first album, "And Here She Is... Ann-Margret," and made her theatrical debut in "Pocketful of Miracles," and was quickly heralded as the next big thing. She won a Billboard award and was nominated for a Grammy for her album, and took home a Golden Globe for her acting. Ann-Margret's overwhelming sex appeal led to her often being cast as the "bad girl," but audiences, especially teens, loved her anyway. It was impossible to deny that whatever "it" is, she had it. And her many paramours would agree.

Ann-Margret married fellow actor Roger Smith in 1967, and the two were together until his death in 2017. But before she fell in love with Smith, the beautiful and charismatic dancer who seemed to embody 1960s pop culture, dated a few famous men, and, for at least one of them, became "the one who got away." And, much like the fearless characters she is known for playing, Ann-Margret was very open about her past loves in her autobiography "Ann-Margret: My Story," revealing what happened with each one of her beaus while always keeping things classy.