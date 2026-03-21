Old Hollywood's Most Scandalous Affairs

The Golden Age of Hollywood has long since enamored the world thanks to its glitz, glamour, and legendary movie stars, as famous faces like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and Elizabeth Taylor all dominated the screen and stage and kept the shutterbugs hopping. Living under a perpetual spotlight meant that nothing stayed a secret for long, and many celebrities learned the hard way that their romantic trysts and forbidden affairs could end up becoming juicy tabloid fodder greedily consumed by the masses.

Elizabeth Taylor's love life garnered both intense media fascination and scrutiny, as her many high-profile relationships and shocking liaisons made headlines throughout her transcendent career. Similarly, Ole Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra was known for being quite the ladies' man and never shied away from pursuing Tinseltown's most talented and beautiful, his romantic conquests becoming the stuff of legend in the decades since.

From the Vatican condemning Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's globe-trotting dalliance to Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner's illicit late-night joyride, old Hollywood has seen its fair share of jaw-dropping affairs that remain truly scandalous.