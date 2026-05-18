'Definitely A Spark': Pamela Anderson Reportedly Has Her Eye On Tom Cruise After Liam Neeson Split

However silly, some people felt played learning that Pamela Anderson and her "Naked Gun" costar, Liam Neeson, were already dunzo after their rumored romance last year. For a while, it really seemed like Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger, and the actor couldn't hide his feelings. Now, folks that were fans of that potential power couple probably won't be pleased about news that the "Baywatch" star may be moving on to another famous leading man.

Love may not be in the air for Anderson and Neeson, but that doesn't mean that the 58-year-old Golden Globe nominee isn't looking for a relationship. "Pamela is making room for love in her life," an insider told the Daily Mail. According to them, after "a few busy years proving herself" in her acting career, she's ready to date, and she may have her sights set on none other than "Mission Impossible" star, Tom Cruise.

In 2024, the 63-year-old "Top Gun" alum reportedly contacted Anderson after watching her performance in "The Last Showgirl." Now, a source tells the National Enquirer, "There is definitely a spark between them."