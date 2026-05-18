'Definitely A Spark': Pamela Anderson Reportedly Has Her Eye On Tom Cruise After Liam Neeson Split
However silly, some people felt played learning that Pamela Anderson and her "Naked Gun" costar, Liam Neeson, were already dunzo after their rumored romance last year. For a while, it really seemed like Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger, and the actor couldn't hide his feelings. Now, folks that were fans of that potential power couple probably won't be pleased about news that the "Baywatch" star may be moving on to another famous leading man.
Love may not be in the air for Anderson and Neeson, but that doesn't mean that the 58-year-old Golden Globe nominee isn't looking for a relationship. "Pamela is making room for love in her life," an insider told the Daily Mail. According to them, after "a few busy years proving herself" in her acting career, she's ready to date, and she may have her sights set on none other than "Mission Impossible" star, Tom Cruise.
In 2024, the 63-year-old "Top Gun" alum reportedly contacted Anderson after watching her performance in "The Last Showgirl." Now, a source tells the National Enquirer, "There is definitely a spark between them."
Tom Cruise contacting Pamela Anderson has seemingly kickstarted a friendship... or more
"The Last Showgirl" earned Pamela Anderson quite a bit of acclaim, including a Golden Globe nomination. "The movie got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom," the insider told the National Enquirer. Yet, if Tom Cruise was looking for more than just an opportunity to congratulate a fellow actor when he reached out to Anderson, it sounds like he may have gotten it. According to the source, "They've been in touch ever since." They explained, "She's a huge cinephile — that's something they really have bonded over," noting, "They can talk for hours about films and the business."
To some, though, it looks like there may be more going on between the celebs than just geeking out about great cinema. "People have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom," the source noted. It's unclear, at this point, if the two are actually an item. A year ago, though, they were seen exiting an NYC hotel around the same time, and a video of the eyebrow-raising moment made the rounds on TikTok. If something really has been going on between the pair since that video was captured, then the actors may already be a year into their romance. So, as far as we — and surely many fans — are concerned, that means it's time for a hard launch.