Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson May Already Be Dunzo And People Feel Played
After performing with Pamela Anderson in "The Naked Gun," Liam Neeson made a surprising declaration. "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson proclaimed to People in October 2024. It really seemed like Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger by July 2025, given how cuddly they were at premiere events for their film. After viewing this evidence, many people were convinced Neeson and Anderson were destined for lasting love. Now, just a month later, entertainment journalist Rob Shuter asserted on Substack that Neeson and Anderson's purported relationship was fake. "Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business," a source informed Shuter, adding, "they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention." Two other sources cynically agreed this seeming connection between Neeson and Anderson was just work-related.
Not surprisingly, this reveal has sparked a lot of online conversation, with some being satisfied due to their previous suspicions and others experiencing major letdown. "Man I'm so gullible. The way I felt stupid happy for these two finding love with everything they've been through individually," commented one person on X.
People also went on Reddit to air their grievances. "It just feels cruel," remarked one person. Another took Neeson to task for his language use. "There's pretending to be flirty but saying 'I'm madly in love with her' is diabolical," they denounced. However, to be fair, Neeson had immediately segued into talking about acting alongside Anderson when he made that comment.
Anderson and Neeson sent mixed signals
Despite public feelings of betrayal, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's rumored relationship seems to be a case of jumping to conclusions. Unfortunately, outside sources indicated the pair were in a relationship, causing the news to spread rapidly and make it feel like a definite thing. "It's a budding romance in the early stages," one insider asserted to People in July 2025. "It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."
In contrast, Neeson and Anderson have been cagier about their connection. In an August 2025 interview with Glamour, Anderson only mentioned Neeson when she talked about watching a preview of "The Naked Gun," not when she was asked about date night attire. When she and Neeson were directly asked about their relationship status on "Today," they hemmed and hawed, never providing a definite answer. Although Neeson focused on his working relationship with Anderson, the host seemed to conclude they had a more personal bond. However, neither actor stepped in to clarify. Instead, Neeson made a stirring motion with his arms, perhaps indicating this was all rumor.
Then again, during that same "Today" appearance, Neeson and Anderson created a steamy scene, locking lips onstage. This PDA makes it easy to see why a verbal confirmation from the pair wouldn't be needed for people to believe they were a couple. Prior to this press tour, Anderson and Neeson appeared to have a strong friendship. Hopefully that connection is genuine, even if their status as a couple wasn't.