Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson May Already Be Dunzo And People Feel Played

After performing with Pamela Anderson in "The Naked Gun," Liam Neeson made a surprising declaration. "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson proclaimed to People in October 2024. It really seemed like Anderson had Neeson wrapped around her finger by July 2025, given how cuddly they were at premiere events for their film. After viewing this evidence, many people were convinced Neeson and Anderson were destined for lasting love. Now, just a month later, entertainment journalist Rob Shuter asserted on Substack that Neeson and Anderson's purported relationship was fake. "Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business," a source informed Shuter, adding, "they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention." Two other sources cynically agreed this seeming connection between Neeson and Anderson was just work-related.

Not surprisingly, this reveal has sparked a lot of online conversation, with some being satisfied due to their previous suspicions and others experiencing major letdown. "Man I'm so gullible. The way I felt stupid happy for these two finding love with everything they've been through individually," commented one person on X.

People also went on Reddit to air their grievances. "It just feels cruel," remarked one person. Another took Neeson to task for his language use. "There's pretending to be flirty but saying 'I'm madly in love with her' is diabolical," they denounced. However, to be fair, Neeson had immediately segued into talking about acting alongside Anderson when he made that comment.