Pamela Anderson Has Liam Neeson Wrapped Around Her Finger & He Can't Hide His Feelings
While filming their upcoming movie, a reboot of "The Naked Gun," it's clear that longtime stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson developed a friendship that goes beyond a normal relationship between two colleagues. Yet, many fans are wondering if their bond is even deeper than that. Based on their recent red carpet appearance, Neeson certainly seems smitten with his blonde bombshell costar.
Neeson's feelings toward Anderson first caught folks' attention in October 2024 during an interview with People. The 73-year-old movie star said, "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her," which piqued interest for obvious reasons. He went on to call her " ... just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film." In the same interview, 58-year-old Anderson said that Neeson "sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold." And, there was clear evidence of this at the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in Berlin. Clips of the pair on the red carpet show Neeson noticing that Anderson accidentally got some streamers wrapped around her and quickly removing them. Later, Anderson is seen laughing with Neeson as she leans on him, further sparking rumors.
Fans are rooting for this possible celeb power couple
Liam Neeson has opened up about his love life after the death of his wife, fellow movie star Natasha Richardson, in 2009. When asked if he was dating in 2024, Neeson told People, "No, in a word. I'm past all that." Yet, things with Anderson could have turned the tides. Neeson joked that the sex scenes were the best part of filming "The Naked Gun," adding that the on-set intimacy coordinator even once jokingly walked off of the set, saying, "I can't take this! This is too hot for me. I'm going for coffee," per The Sun.
Neeson can seemingly barely contain his glee about Anderson. And, while she may be a bit more reserved, the feeling seems to be mutual. On the red carpet at "The Naked Gun" premiere, she gave Neeson a kiss on the cheek. And, when asked if she'd be up for making a sequel to the film, her answer was simple, all about her costar, and seemed a bit loaded: "I'll follow him anywhere." From her highly publicized romance with Tommy Lee to her marriage that lasted less than two weeks, Anderson's love life has been full of ups and downs. While there has been no confirmation that the unlikely celeb duo is actually an item, fans overwhelmingly think they're a great match. And, if they do confirm that the romance rumors are true, they'll have plenty of supporters cheering on their love story.