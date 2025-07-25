Pamela Anderson Has Liam Neeson Wrapped Around Her Finger & He Can't Hide His Feelings

While filming their upcoming movie, a reboot of "The Naked Gun," it's clear that longtime stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson developed a friendship that goes beyond a normal relationship between two colleagues. Yet, many fans are wondering if their bond is even deeper than that. Based on their recent red carpet appearance, Neeson certainly seems smitten with his blonde bombshell costar.

Neeson's feelings toward Anderson first caught folks' attention in October 2024 during an interview with People. The 73-year-old movie star said, "With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her," which piqued interest for obvious reasons. He went on to call her " ... just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film." In the same interview, 58-year-old Anderson said that Neeson "sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold." And, there was clear evidence of this at the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in Berlin. Clips of the pair on the red carpet show Neeson noticing that Anderson accidentally got some streamers wrapped around her and quickly removing them. Later, Anderson is seen laughing with Neeson as she leans on him, further sparking rumors.