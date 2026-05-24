'Women Are About So Much More': Sally Field Refuses To Take On These Types Of Acting Roles

It hardly feels hyperbolic to call Sally Field one of the most accomplished actors in history. After all, she has a pair Academy Awards to her name, having won the best actress Oscar twice — first in 1980, for "Norma Rae," and again in 1985, for "Places in the Heart." A hat trick wasn't to be, sadly, even though Field did secure a third Oscar nomination in the form of a best supporting actress nod for "Lincoln" in 2013. To that end, Sally Field's stunning transformation certainly didn't end with her two Academy Awards. She went on to star in numerous high-profile films, to say nothing of her extensive small-screen career, which includes Field's Emmy-winning performance in "Brothers & Sisters." But make no mistake, the esteemed actor isn't someone who's just going to accept any role that comes her way. And she's been very clear that there's one type of character she has zero interest in playing.

During a May 2026 interview with People, Field explained that throughout her lengthy acting career, she's made a conscious effort to avoid playing female characters whose primary motivation is winning the romantic attention of a man. "I never take to stories about women that are trying to find a man. I didn't like it then, and it doesn't appeal to me now," Sally Field, who has quite the relationship history herself, confirmed. The Oscar winner offered a fairly simple reason as to why those types of roles aren't for her. "I think women are about so much more. Life is so much more complicated than that," she argued. And as far as we can tell, Field has always walked the walk with respect to this principle.