Inside Sally Field's Relationship History With Her Ex-Husbands And Past Boyfriends

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and suicide.

Sally Field has been America's sweetheart since she came onto the scene in the mid-1960s as a teenage actor. Over the years, she has enjoyed the trappings of Hollywood stardom — international fame, fortune, and her choice of all the available bachelors at her disposal. Sadly, Field came from an abusive household, so her perception of love created difficulty in her relationships for years.

She spoke about this with O, The Oprah Magazine in 2008, saying, "I was attracted only to men I simultaneously feared and loved. My stepfather was both cruel and loving, and therefore our relationship was very confusing. ... Even though my mother is a loving person, she and my real father were extremely passive and repressed. My stepfather, on the other hand, created a situation in which my survival was dependent on getting angry."

Fortunately, Field is now in a better place and, happily single, she has been able to look back on many of her relationships with this in mind. However, if there's one thing her fans love to hear about, it's the juicy details of the "Smokey and the Bandit" actor's dating history with some of the most famous men in the entertainment industry. From her early romance with Lee Majors to what really happened between her and Burt Reynolds, here's a look inside Sally Field's relationship history with her ex-husbands and past boyfriends.