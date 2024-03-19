The Stunning Transformation Of Sally Field

The following article contains mentions of child abuse.

Few stars in Hollywood can say they've had a career for as long as Sally Field. The star of iconic films like "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Soapdish" has done a bit of everything, racking up awards for her work in both television shows and movies. Her career has been one of constant transformation, which Field told NPR she sees as a natural part of the human experience. "Our task in life is to constantly transition from one stage into another, whether it's toddlerhood into childhood into adolescence, and then young adulthood and then middle age. It's just constant movement," Field reflected.

"Constant movement" is the perfect way to describe her career. Field burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced teenager, experienced relationships in the spotlight, found her way behind the camera, and cemented her status as a Hollywood legend, all thanks to her need to find new ways to challenge herself and her art. "As I head into this big part of my life, you say, 'How do I embrace my 70s?'" she told NPR. "What is there of me that I haven't experienced yet?"

As Sally Field continues to find new aspects of life to experience, we're exploring her illustrious career and stunning transformation.