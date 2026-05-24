Pics Of Molly Ringwald Before & After Her Breakout Role In The '80s
John Hughes was one of the most influential filmmakers of the 1980s, bringing his quaint Midwestern sensibilities to cinemas all over the world and characterizing the era with his own unique vision. Part of what made flicks such as "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty in Pink" so iconic was Hughes' ability to create a cinematic universe surrounding his muses, and none were as signature as Molly Ringwald. According to her website, Ringwald started acting at the age of just three. She was mostly in community theater productions until she was 10, playing one of the orphans in West Coast productions of "Annie" in San Francisco and Los Angeles until she outgrew the role. However, this impressive resume earned her the part of Molly Parker on hit sitcom "The Facts of Life," in 1979.
Although her stint on the beloved show only lasted through the first season, Ringwald had already figured out her signature aesthetic and expressive face acting. The adorable young star's signature bangs, freckles, big teeth, and preppy style quickly made her one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. In the pic on the right, from July 1985, she had just played one of her biggest roles in Hughes' "Sixteen Candles." Molly Ringwald's transformation was stunning, but not inherently unrecognizable, with her natural beauty still shining through. Just a couple of years later, Robert Downey Jr. doubted his kissing skills after locking lips with Molly Ringwald, further solidifying her as a major Hollywood icon.
What made Molly Ringwald such a star?
It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a celebrity eligible for global superstardom, but it's unmistakable once it happens. Molly Ringwald scarcely avoided the so-called child star curse, but being put to work so young is not inherently the only way to make it big. "Sixteen Candles" was famously written by director John Hughes based on a headshot of Ringwald, making her intractable from the iconic movie itself. She recounted the story on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast in March 2025.
Ringwald recalled how, "He had moved agencies [...] and as a new client they gave him head shots of all their clients [...] I was at ICM after my first movie, which was 'Tempest,' and over Fourth of July weekend he put that up on his bulletin board above his computer station [...] and he wrote this movie. So when it came time to cast it and they said 'Who do you want?' he said 'The girl that I wrote this about.' And so we met." However, the actor didn't realize at the time that she had become the director's "muse."
The "Breakfast Club" star admitted to Lewinsky that, although Hughes mentioned the story at their first meeting, "I had nothing to compare it to. I was still only 15 years old so I didn't have a lot of life experience. It didn't seem that strange to me." These days, Ringwald obviously sees the interaction in a different light, describing it as odd despite being otherwise hugely complimentary. Her experience as a child star undoubtedly contributed to why Molly Ringwald chose to raise her three kids out of the spotlight.