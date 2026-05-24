Pics Of Molly Ringwald Before & After Her Breakout Role In The '80s

It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a celebrity eligible for global superstardom, but it's unmistakable once it happens. Molly Ringwald scarcely avoided the so-called child star curse, but being put to work so young is not inherently the only way to make it big. "Sixteen Candles" was famously written by director John Hughes based on a headshot of Ringwald, making her intractable from the iconic movie itself. She recounted the story on the "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast in March 2025.

Ringwald recalled how, "He had moved agencies [...] and as a new client they gave him head shots of all their clients [...] I was at ICM after my first movie, which was 'Tempest,' and over Fourth of July weekend he put that up on his bulletin board above his computer station [...] and he wrote this movie. So when it came time to cast it and they said 'Who do you want?' he said 'The girl that I wrote this about.' And so we met." However, the actor didn't realize at the time that she had become the director's "muse."

The "Breakfast Club" star admitted to Lewinsky that, although Hughes mentioned the story at their first meeting, "I had nothing to compare it to. I was still only 15 years old so I didn't have a lot of life experience. It didn't seem that strange to me." These days, Ringwald obviously sees the interaction in a different light, describing it as odd despite being otherwise hugely complimentary. Her experience as a child star undoubtedly contributed to why Molly Ringwald chose to raise her three kids out of the spotlight.