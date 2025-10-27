Molly Ringwald's Three Kids Are Growing Up Fast

Molly Ringwald's stunning transformation from '80s teen star to a certified figure in Hollywood has been well-documented. Whether it be her memorable role as part of the cast of "The Breakfast Club" or her lengthy stint in "Riverdale," Ringwald has kept herself within the public eye for the best of reasons for over three decades. Through all this, however, was her personal want for motherhood. Embarking on this journey well into her 30s, Ringwald got to see this family dream come to life.

Alongside Ringwald's husband, Panio Gianopoulos, the two share three beautiful children: Mathilda Ereni, Adele Georgiana, and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos. Although the spotlight is reserved for her personal acting feats, ranging from ongoing television series like "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" to shorts like "Catherine & Michael," Ringwald did her best to shine a light on her children and their respective personalities.

Of course, as with any celebrity who has children, these were particularly far and few. This isn't to say that Mathilda, Adele, and Roman are completely shielded from the public eye, as they've been able to step out to conquer modeling debuts, on-screen obligations, ballet shows, and so much more. All in all, their growth from toddlers to full-blown adults has been a sight to see.