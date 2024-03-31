Robert Downey Jr. Doubted His Kissing Skills After Locking Lips With Molly Ringwald

Sometimes, too much advice can be wholly overwhelming. Actor Robert Downey Jr. knows that feeling well. In 1987's "The Pick-Up Artist," Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald played love interests. Downey Jr.'s character Jack tries his best to be suave — perhaps more so than Downey Jr. himself was when he met his wife, who didn't have a great first impression of him. However, "The Pick-Up Artist" isn't all lovey-dovey. A big part of the plot is that Ringwald's character owes a mobster money.

The film included enough romance for Downey Jr. and Ringwald to have to kiss as their characters. In a video interview published by W Magazine in 2024, Downey Jr. reminisced about how Ringwald was likely his first onscreen kiss — though he doubted his kissing abilities after getting some feedback from one of the movie's producers.

"I'm gonna say it was probably 'The Pick-Up Artist' with Molly Ringwald," Downey Jr. said, "That I recall. Warren Beatty was on set and he was giving us a lot of direction about the kiss. Like, so much direction that by the time he was done — and he's a supergenius and I've learned so much from him — I wasn't even sure I knew how to kiss."