Former American Idol Judge Randy Jackson Has Totally Transformed Due To Weight Loss

It's common for people to be curious about the judges of their favorite reality competition shows, even years after they leave them. Randy Jackson was one of the original three judges on "American Idol" when it launched back in 2002. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes two years prior and decided to have gastric bypass surgery in the early days of the hit reality competition show. After Randy Jackson left "American Idol," he continued to be outspoken about his health and even co-founded Unify Health Labs to help others improve their digestive health. While it's great to see Jackson's progress after losing over 100 pounds in the early 2000s, the music executive's highly anticipated return to "American Idol" as a mentor caused some concern in May 2026. As one Reddit user wrote at the time, "He looks frail and can he not walk? Sitting in chair when meeting everyone."

Steve Granitz & Daniel Knighton/Getty

Similarly, some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, accused Jackson of using Ozempic. In 2004, Randy Jackson attended a Fox broadcasting party (left). His face was noticeably fuller and rounder, but Jackson's jaw still stood out from his neck when he turned his head. The music icon also had a radiant complexion and some faint wrinkles in his 40s, which isn't exactly unusual. Jackson's face changed a lot some 19 years later, possibly due to a combination of weight loss and aging. In 2023, he spoke on a music creation panel in Anaheim, California (right). Jackson's skin looked much lighter but also significantly less radiant. His cheeks and neck looked quite hollow, and he had more wrinkles on his forehead and around his mouth. As such, fans were very concerned.