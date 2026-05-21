What Happened To The Cast Of Green Acres After The Sitcom Came To An End?

"Green Acres" was part of a huge cultural trend. In the 1960s and 1970s, America was particularly obsessed with the concept of hillbillies. Between the popularity of perfectly cast sitcoms such as "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Petticoat Junction," Southern rock bands such as Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and horror films such as "Deliverance" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," the country was enthralled with our backwoods brethren like never before. One of the most prominent television shows to come out of this trend was "Green Acres."

The show's premise — a rich Manhattan couple relocates to the countryside — was "The Beverly Hillbillies" in reverse. It provided fans with endless laughs and an unforgettable theme song. The show lasted from 1965 to 1971, when it was canceled as part of CBS's decision to replace rural shows with suburban fare, an event in television history known as the rural purge. Series such as "Hee Haw," "The High Chaparral," and "The Virginian" came to a close without a true conclusion. According to Wide Open Country, "Green Acres" alum Pat Buttram said, " ... CBS canceled everything with a tree in it — including 'Lassie.'"

Today, stars Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor are arguably most known for their roles on "Green Acres." However, their careers did not end with this classic sitcom. Many of the central cast members of "Green Acres" acted in interesting projects after the show. Several of them went on to voice your favorite Disney characters. One of them continued to work as a preacher. Another was a farm animal who received a prestigious award from the American Humane Society. With that in mind, let's take a look at what happened to the actors of "Green Acres."`