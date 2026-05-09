Whatever Happened To The Beverly Hillbillies Cast? What Their Lives Were Like After The Show

Few television series have been as enduringly popular as "The Beverly Hillbillies." The sitcom told the classic fish-out-of-water story of country bumpkin Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen), who inadvertently discovers oil on his land. Suddenly wealthy, Jed moves his family from the Ozarks to a swanky mansion in Beverly Hills. Accompanied by his mother-in-law (Granny, played by Irene Ryan), daughter Elly May (Donna Douglas) and nephew Jethro (Max Baer Jr.), the unsophisticated clan produced comedy gold by navigating a strange and unfamiliar world full of swimming pools and movie stars — as the show's iconic theme song proclaimed.

"The Beverly Hillbillies" instantly connected with viewers, becoming a blockbuster hit that shot to the top of the ratings. Averaging 35 million viewers per episode, "The Beverly Hillbillies" was the No. 1 show on television in 1963. In fact, a 1964 episode in which Granny sees a kangaroo for the first time and assumes it's a really big rabbit ranks as the most-watched non-event episode of any TV show in history, viewed by a staggering 65% of Americans who owned television sets. "The Beverly Hillbillies" was still a top-20 hit when CBS cancelled the show in 1971 — along with several other similar sitcoms — in what came to be known as "the rural purge."

Yet that wasn't the end. The show lived on in reruns, with new generations of viewers falling in love with the Clampetts and their down-home shenanigans. That resulted in the family's return in a 1981 TV movie, and then another in 1993 — the same year that a "Hillbillies" feature film was released (albeit to scathing reviews). However, it's those reruns that have truly kept the show alive in the hearts of millions. For those wondering whatever happened to the "Beverly Hillbillies" cast, read on to find out what their lives were like after the show.