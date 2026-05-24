Gilligan's Island Star Bob Denver & Wife Dreama's 'Immediate Attraction' Led To Lasting Love
For anyone growing up in the 1960s through much of the 1990s, "Gilligan's Island" was an iconic staple. While the series ran for just three seasons, endless reruns made sure everyone could sit right back and hear the tale of those seven people who went on a three-hour boat tour and became castaways for a long time. At the center of it all was, of course, Willy Gilligan, the bumbling first mate of the S.S. Minow. Played by Bob Denver, Gilligan was so emblematic of the "manchild" that it became impossible to separate the character from the actor, and for many, the idea that Denver was ever married seemed as likely as the castaways ever being found. But the truth was that Denver married four women in his time, with his final marriage to Dreama Perry being the one that lasted.
Perry, who was a teen when "Gillian's Island" originally aired, met Denver years later, in the late '70s, when she auditioned for a play and learned she'd be working alongside the TV star. Talking to Woman's World in 2025, Perry remembered her initial reaction when she learned of Denver's involvement. "I looked at her for a minute: 'Gilligan? Seriously? I'm going to have to do love scenes with Gilligan?' She said, 'If you want the part, yes.' Well, I wanted the part." But the moment she actually met Denver, her feelings changed, calling it "lust at first sight," a description that would certainly have made the Skipper cringe. But that lust turned into love, and like many actor romances that started on the set, the couple spent the next 30 years together.
Bob Denver and Dreama Perry overcame finanacial and family problems by working together
While they were deeply in love, it wasn't all roses and sunshine for Bob Denver and Dreama Perry. The iconic "Gillian's Island" actor struggled with his drinking before the two married, but Perry was there to help him. And while the success of "Gilligan's Island" in reruns led to two animated series and three TV movies, Denver was forever cursed to be seen by audiences as the hapless first mate, making it difficult for him to get other work. Adding to the financial pressure was that Denver never received residuals for the show he starred in. As Perry explained to Woman's World, "I remember one time the rent was coming due, and we were looking at a bank account that was very scarce. We wondered how we were going to do it that month." But Denver and Perry always made it work by working together.
In 1984, Denver and Perry had their son, Colin. Two years later, Colin was diagnosed with severe autism, and the couple worked to make sure their child would always know they were there for him. To help other families, Denver and Perry built The Denver Foundation, which is funded via "Little Buddy Radio," the station they also created. Denver passed away in 2005 and, for a time, Perry wasn't sure she could go on without him. It took the better part of a decade before she found a way forward. Since then, she has continued to look after their son while working to ensure the world remembers her husband through her books, "Gilligan's Dream" and "Island to Icon: The Many Lives of Bob Denver."