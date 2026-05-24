Gilligan's Island Star Bob Denver & Wife Dreama's 'Immediate Attraction' Led To Lasting Love

For anyone growing up in the 1960s through much of the 1990s, "Gilligan's Island" was an iconic staple. While the series ran for just three seasons, endless reruns made sure everyone could sit right back and hear the tale of those seven people who went on a three-hour boat tour and became castaways for a long time. At the center of it all was, of course, Willy Gilligan, the bumbling first mate of the S.S. Minow. Played by Bob Denver, Gilligan was so emblematic of the "manchild" that it became impossible to separate the character from the actor, and for many, the idea that Denver was ever married seemed as likely as the castaways ever being found. But the truth was that Denver married four women in his time, with his final marriage to Dreama Perry being the one that lasted.

Perry, who was a teen when "Gillian's Island" originally aired, met Denver years later, in the late '70s, when she auditioned for a play and learned she'd be working alongside the TV star. Talking to Woman's World in 2025, Perry remembered her initial reaction when she learned of Denver's involvement. "I looked at her for a minute: 'Gilligan? Seriously? I'm going to have to do love scenes with Gilligan?' She said, 'If you want the part, yes.' Well, I wanted the part." But the moment she actually met Denver, her feelings changed, calling it "lust at first sight," a description that would certainly have made the Skipper cringe. But that lust turned into love, and like many actor romances that started on the set, the couple spent the next 30 years together.