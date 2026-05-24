Daryl Hannah & Neil Young's Late Marriage Is Prime Example That Love Has No Deadline

Finding love is hard and sometimes can take a lot longer than expected. Luckily for Daryl Hannah and Neil Young, they found each other despite this. The couple began dating in 2014. At the time, Hannah was 53 and Neil was 68, putting their age gap at 15 years total. This places them among some other notable celebrity couples with large age differences. Nevertheless, Hannah and Neil married in 2018 and are said to have connected over their dedication to different political causes.

"I'm very lucky. We're very lucky to have found each other. I'm eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same," Neil said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in 2018. He went on to explain that while there was pushback from some people in their lives — seemingly due to the timing — the couple did not let it affect them.

The timing in particular seems to be a reference to the fact that Neil had divorced his previous wife, Pegi Young, mere months before he and Hannah were spotted on a date. Pegi and Neil had been married for 36 years, tying the knot in 1978. Prior to that, Neil was married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970. Hannah also had a notable past romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. that eventually ended in 1994.