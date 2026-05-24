Daryl Hannah & Neil Young's Late Marriage Is Prime Example That Love Has No Deadline
Finding love is hard and sometimes can take a lot longer than expected. Luckily for Daryl Hannah and Neil Young, they found each other despite this. The couple began dating in 2014. At the time, Hannah was 53 and Neil was 68, putting their age gap at 15 years total. This places them among some other notable celebrity couples with large age differences. Nevertheless, Hannah and Neil married in 2018 and are said to have connected over their dedication to different political causes.
"I'm very lucky. We're very lucky to have found each other. I'm eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same," Neil said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in 2018. He went on to explain that while there was pushback from some people in their lives — seemingly due to the timing — the couple did not let it affect them.
The timing in particular seems to be a reference to the fact that Neil had divorced his previous wife, Pegi Young, mere months before he and Hannah were spotted on a date. Pegi and Neil had been married for 36 years, tying the knot in 1978. Prior to that, Neil was married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970. Hannah also had a notable past romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. that eventually ended in 1994.
Neil Young and Daryl Hannah are also artistic collaborators
Since getting married, Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have collaborated several times, mainly for film projects due to Hannah's acting and directing background. Hannah directed Young for the 2018 film "Paradox" and also directed the 2024 documentary "Coastal," which is a behind-the-scenes look at his tour.
One thing you may not know about Hannah is that she also received a Grammy award nomination in the category of best music film for "Barn (A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn)." The 2022 film documents Young and Crazy Horse recording their album of the same name. Hannah is credited as the main director.
As for whether Hannah will return to being in front of the camera, it depends on the role. Speaking to People in 2024, Hannah explained that she is content to work on projects with Young rather than chase any new acting roles. "I don't have an agent, I don't have a publicist, I'm not looking for movies or anything to be in," she told the outlet. It would seem that the couple remains happy in the largely private life they've created since finding each other, and otherwise demonstrate their love for each other by continuing to work together professionally.