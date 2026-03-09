Everything We Know About JFK Jr.'s Ex-Girlfriend, Daryl Hannah

For those who grew up in the '80s, Daryl Hannah is a familiar name from hits like "Splash," and "Steel Magnolias." Now she's being introduced to a whole new generation through "Love Story," and the first impression is less than flattering. Hannah, who leads a relatively private life, has found herself at the center of Ryan Murphy's miniseries that follows the relationship of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from its beginning to its tragic, heartbreaking end. Along the way, viewers are given a peek inside Kennedy's relationship with Hannah, who is depicted as a demanding, bratty, and flaky actor with an apparent fondness for cocaine.

In an op-ed in The New York Times, the usually quiet "Roxanne" star spoke in her defense, claiming the show had it all wrong — especially as it pertained to her drug use. "I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties," she wrote. Hannah acknowledged that her somewhat elusive lifestyle and refusal to disclose details of her private life may have been to blame — but, as she pointed out, that is no excuse. "But my silence should not be mistaken for agreement with lies," she continued. "Apparently, my discretion makes me a target." So what is the truth about JFK's long-time love, who has remained a bit of a Hollywood enigma all these years? Here's everything we know.

