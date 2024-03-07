Inside John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Relationship With Daryl Hannah

Over the course of his short life, John F. Kennedy Jr. seemed destined for many things, not least of which was heartthrob status. During one appearance at an arts event with many of his family members, JFK Jr.'s presence caused a stir, with the crowd shouting, "My God, it's him!" According to Steven M. Gillon's book "America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.," Newsday even took notice. The publication reported at the time, "Here is a young man who must cause the hearts of political kingmakers to throb, their palms to sweat. He has the profile of a matinee idol, and crowds seek him out and bestow on him such precious gifts as attention, respect, and even awe."

It's no surprise, then, that JFK Jr. dated some of the most beautiful, high-profile women of his day. There were romances with Madonna and Sarah Jessica Parker, dalliances with models, and even a date with Brooke Shields. Then there was Daryl Hannah, star of films like "Steel Magnolias" and "Splash." JFK Jr. and Hannah's romance burned bright and hot, capturing the attention of the country even as JFK Jr. went through some of the most complicated times of his life.

Theirs was a love that Hannah reportedly never got over. As a source alleged to OK! Magazine, "She seems haunted by her memories and wonders what could have been had their romance endured a bit longer." Take a look at John F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship with Daryl Hannah.