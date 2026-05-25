Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid Pics That Make Us Miss The '90s
While Tom Holland and Zendaya may be the adorable celebrity couple of 2026, in the '90s, it was all about Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. The two, who first met while working on "Innerspace" in 1987, married in 1991 and called it quits a decade later. However, for those ten years, the world looked at them as the perfect Hollywood couple — at least until Ryan hooked up with Russell Crowe in 2000.
At the time, the world saw Ryan, who had been America's sweetheart, as the one who broke up the perfect marriage. She became, as Ryan put it to W magazine (via ABC News), "the scarlet woman," going on to say, "I'll never talk about what went down, and neither will Dennis." Years later, she and Quaid would eventually open up about what happened in their marriage, which was also compromised by some of Quaid's own glaring red flags.
In the '90s, though, Ryan and Quaid seemed like the dream couple. Each of them was overflowing with charisma — Ryan ruled over the rom-com space with classics like "When Harry Met Sally" and "Sleepless in Seattle," while her husband starred in hit movies like "DragonHeart" and "The Parent Trap." From the outside, the decade belonged to them, and there's plenty of photographic evidence to prove it.
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were the high school king and queen of the '90s
There were plenty of beautiful Hollywood couples of the 1990s, and while Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were a hot couple, they were also a little stiff. Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, on the other hand, seemed down-to-earth and easy to get along with.
Quaid's career was built on being the dictionary example of the "All-American boy." And Ryan's entire persona was built around being the girl next door type; cute and nice, but with a hint of the '90s riot grrrl style that suggested she wouldn't narc on anyone. These were the people who would be voted king and queen of the prom.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid could be too cool for school
While Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid usually gave off the vibe of a clean, all-American couple during the 1990s, they would occasionally show off their edgier side, as in the above picture. Along with a fresh pair of sunglasses and her trademarked messy-but-perfect hair, Ryan wears a tight, leopard-print dress that's low-cut enough to let her bra peek out.
Quaid looked equally rough around the edges in a sexy way, from a fair amount of stubble to slightly spiked hair with blonde highlights. With his white t-shirt and black blazer with matching pants, Quaid's casual cool definitely complemented Ryan.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid looked like cool parents
While their marriage itself may have had some very big problems, from the outside, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid looked like the proverbial "cool parents." Walking the streets of New York in this picture, papa Quaid easily carries a very young and adorable Jack Quaid on his shoulders while rocking a leather jacket and dark denim.
Ryan sports a comfy looking beige sweater with a pair of khakis. This is a family that knew how to hit the fun spots in Manhattan. They're sure to take Jack to FAO Schwarz at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, but not before hitting up the Museum of Natural History and taking a walk through Central Park.
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were '90s business casual
The 1990s were a great time for people who loved to wear t-shirts with blazers. The look, almost like a classy mullet (if there is such a thing), showed that a person worked hard, but played hard too. Here, rocking the style in matching fashion, both Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan show off just how good someone can look with something so simple.
The sunglasses added to the aesthetic, letting the world know that these two had futures so bright, they needed shades. Then again, the flashing cameras of the press combined with the Los Angeles sun can be rough on the eyes, so some ocular protection was a good idea.
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were stylish parents
Not only did Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan seem like cool parents, but they were also stylish parents. The actors looked fashionable, whether they coordinated their outfits (as with their aforementioned white tees and blazers) or each did their own thing, as in this pic of the young parents.
Quaid rocked a burgundy suit, a color that was very popular in the late '90s, with a slimming black tee. Meanwhile, Ryan's baby blue pleated skirt and black top were representative of the decade, screaming, "I want to dress up a little but don't want anyone to think I was trying."
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid can even make bland look good
In a direct response to the bright and colorful 1980s, the 1990s took on a more toned-down sense of fashion. Regardless, that didn't mean people couldn't look great in their blandness.
Take, for example, Meg Ryan looking absolutely fabulous here in her camel hair coat with the (hopefully faux) fur collar. Underneath, she appears to be wearing a long gray dress with some black boots, while Dennis Quaid looks quite dapper in a nearly matching gray suit with a white tee. The couple aren't being flashy, but it's still hard not to miss them.
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan go all black
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were giving cool "hitman" vibes with their monochromatic black outfits in this picture from a night out on the town. Quaid is really into the look, with a black t-shirt peeking out from under his black polo, which is under his black leather jacket.
Ryan has a matching black tee, with what looks like a black scarf that has gray accents to it, tucked beneath a black coat. The whole ensemble really makes her pale complexion and blonde locks pop, and based on her understated lipstick, it seems like that was the plan.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid hanging out with Elton John
While the above photo may be from 2000, the essence of the 1990s had not yet vanished. Here, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan are seen buddying up to the icon that is Elton John. Quaid's dark jacket helped calm the shine of his silver tie, while Ryan sports a white tailored shirt with hidden buttons.
This would be one of the last times Quaid and Ryan would be photographed together. The couple announced their separation in July 2000, ending a romance that, to fans, seemed unbreakable. The two would go 25 years before their son, Jack Quaid, helped get them back on speaking terms.