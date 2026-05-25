Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid Pics That Make Us Miss The '90s

While Tom Holland and Zendaya may be the adorable celebrity couple of 2026, in the '90s, it was all about Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. The two, who first met while working on "Innerspace" in 1987, married in 1991 and called it quits a decade later. However, for those ten years, the world looked at them as the perfect Hollywood couple — at least until Ryan hooked up with Russell Crowe in 2000.

At the time, the world saw Ryan, who had been America's sweetheart, as the one who broke up the perfect marriage. She became, as Ryan put it to W magazine (via ABC News), "the scarlet woman," going on to say, "I'll never talk about what went down, and neither will Dennis." Years later, she and Quaid would eventually open up about what happened in their marriage, which was also compromised by some of Quaid's own glaring red flags.

In the '90s, though, Ryan and Quaid seemed like the dream couple. Each of them was overflowing with charisma — Ryan ruled over the rom-com space with classics like "When Harry Met Sally" and "Sleepless in Seattle," while her husband starred in hit movies like "DragonHeart" and "The Parent Trap." From the outside, the decade belonged to them, and there's plenty of photographic evidence to prove it.