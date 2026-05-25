'My Character Broke A Barrier': How Loretta Swit Transformed Major 'Hot Lips' Houlihan On MASH

For all 11 seasons of the hit 1970s Korean War-set sitcom "M*A*S*H," the late Loretta Swit starred as head nurse Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan. However, the version of the character audiences first met when the show premiered in 1972 was very different from the one who existed by the time it ended in 1983. And that has everything to do with Swit, who pushed the writers to give Major Houlihan a compelling arc. In fact, during a November 2025 appearance on "The Love Boat Podcast: Exciting & New," which marked her final interview before we sadly lost the beloved star later that very same year, she went as far as to say that her most famous role fundamentally changed how TV characters are written.

According to Swit, one thing she and the "M*A*S*H" writers initially butted heads on was Major Houlihan's romantic trajectory. She recalled that a lot of fans she spoke to weren't particularly keen on the plot involving the character's adulterous relationship with the married Major Frank Burns, played by Larry Linville. Swit brought her own objections to the writers who, somewhat surprisingly, were willing to hear her out. To that end, it was her who pitched the idea of Houlihan taking leave in Japan and getting engaged to another man, whom she later went on to marry and then divorce after he had an affair of his own.

"Then, she's back in town, realizing she doesn't need these goons to complete her life. She is blossoming through this pain and hardship," Swit asserted (via People). "My character broke a barrier in terms of growth. Most of the characters on television in my category, let's say, stayed the same for as long as they're on. They never grew. They never changed."