'My Character Broke A Barrier': How Loretta Swit Transformed Major 'Hot Lips' Houlihan On MASH
For all 11 seasons of the hit 1970s Korean War-set sitcom "M*A*S*H," the late Loretta Swit starred as head nurse Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan. However, the version of the character audiences first met when the show premiered in 1972 was very different from the one who existed by the time it ended in 1983. And that has everything to do with Swit, who pushed the writers to give Major Houlihan a compelling arc. In fact, during a November 2025 appearance on "The Love Boat Podcast: Exciting & New," which marked her final interview before we sadly lost the beloved star later that very same year, she went as far as to say that her most famous role fundamentally changed how TV characters are written.
According to Swit, one thing she and the "M*A*S*H" writers initially butted heads on was Major Houlihan's romantic trajectory. She recalled that a lot of fans she spoke to weren't particularly keen on the plot involving the character's adulterous relationship with the married Major Frank Burns, played by Larry Linville. Swit brought her own objections to the writers who, somewhat surprisingly, were willing to hear her out. To that end, it was her who pitched the idea of Houlihan taking leave in Japan and getting engaged to another man, whom she later went on to marry and then divorce after he had an affair of his own.
"Then, she's back in town, realizing she doesn't need these goons to complete her life. She is blossoming through this pain and hardship," Swit asserted (via People). "My character broke a barrier in terms of growth. Most of the characters on television in my category, let's say, stayed the same for as long as they're on. They never grew. They never changed."
Loretta Swit pushed for 'Hot Lips' to be taken seriously (and it totally paid off)
Aside from purely wanting her character to have some believable motivation, Loretta Swit also just wanted Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan to be taken more seriously by the "M*A*S*H" writers in general, rather than remaining the one-dimensional, comic-relief eye candy she was initially introduced as. During her aforementioned final interview in 2025, the beloved actor explained that she took the role "very seriously," as Swit wanted to honor the actual military nurses who had served in the Korean War about two decades before "M*A*S*H" premiered. "The women in Korea that I commanded volunteered to be there [...] They were not drafted," she pointed out.
Swit clarified, "I'm not putting the knock on the guys who were drafted. All I'm saying is these women just did it, and I can't play a part like a Schultzy in 'Hogan's [Heroes],' I can't." One of the biggest sticking points between the actor and the show's writers was that they felt taking Houlihan too seriously would detract from the overall comedy. But Swit disagreed, arguing, "I'll be funny if I'm dying. I can be funny. Just give me the opportunity." This growth paid off in gold, if Swit's two Primetime Emmy wins are anything to go by.
Granted, she received a nomination for "M*A*SH" every single year from 1974 to 1983, but the beloved actor's victories came in 1980 and 1982. By that point, Major Houlihan had already undergone much of the character growth she'd so ardently pushed for, which definitely suggests a correlation. Swit eventually retired from acting, and she sadly joined the list of "M*A*S*H" actors who are no longer with us with her death at 87, in May 2025.