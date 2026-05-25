Carrie Underwood Shut Down American Idol Feud Gossip With Nikki Glaser In Two Simple Words
Carrie Underwood has seemingly made enemies out of more than a few celebs, and after comedian Nikki Glaser appeared on the "American Idol" judges' panel, in April 2026, tongues were wagging that the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker had some serious beef with her. Chatter on a Reddit thread indicated that some fans thought the two women just didn't like each other, with one user surmising, "Carrie cannot standddd Nikki lol." Many fans questioned what the reason for this might be, which led one helpful Redditor to suggest, "Politics, I'm sure lol." They were likely referring to the country star's highly controversial performance at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, a decision that put a dent in Underwood's "American Idol" image.
She put the rumors to bed in an Instagram post, in which the singer-songwriter shared a snap of her and Glaser, calling the comedian "beautiful and hilarious." Glaser herself even responded in the comments, penning, "Thank you for being so kind and cool! A true dream sitting next to you!" Still, some fans didn't buy the ostensibly friendly exchange. "Did you though? Because every take you looked like you were not enjoying yourself," one skeptic noted. "But there was so much tension between them right?? Bffr," another argued.
Carrie Underwood and Nikki Glaser apparently get along just fine
Netizens may be eager to add to the list of scandals that have led to Carrie Underwood's massive downfall from fame, but the Grammy winner is determined to put rumors of a feud with Nikki Glaser, in particular, to bed. Aside from singing the comedian's praises on social media, Underwood also addressed swirling speculation head-on while appearing on SiriusXM's "The Highway with Cody Alan," in May 2026. At one point during their chat, the host suggested that the internet was hungry for a celebrity fight. "I'm very used to that," Underwood replied, per Fox News. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker also went on to commend Glaser for stepping up as a guest judge, enthusing, "She was wonderful and I think she did such a great job, cause it's not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of [...] constructive things to say. I feel like she did everything wonderfully."
Then, just to ensure there was absolutely no misunderstanding, Underwood added, "No, there's no beef. I have no beef." Social media has been keeping a close eye out for drama after Underwood's decision to perform at the 2025 inauguration. Many celebs publicly voiced their disappointment. "The View's" Joy Behar didn't mince words, taking aim at the country star's statement that she was doing it out of love for the country. As the TV host argued, "I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," (via the Daily Beast). While Glaser has never voiced her political standing, she's hinted she's not a Trump fan with some scathing jokes. Whether or not that actually caused any tension between her and Underwood remains up for debate.