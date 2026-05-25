Carrie Underwood Shut Down American Idol Feud Gossip With Nikki Glaser In Two Simple Words

Netizens may be eager to add to the list of scandals that have led to Carrie Underwood's massive downfall from fame, but the Grammy winner is determined to put rumors of a feud with Nikki Glaser, in particular, to bed. Aside from singing the comedian's praises on social media, Underwood also addressed swirling speculation head-on while appearing on SiriusXM's "The Highway with Cody Alan," in May 2026. At one point during their chat, the host suggested that the internet was hungry for a celebrity fight. "I'm very used to that," Underwood replied, per Fox News. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker also went on to commend Glaser for stepping up as a guest judge, enthusing, "She was wonderful and I think she did such a great job, cause it's not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of [...] constructive things to say. I feel like she did everything wonderfully."

Then, just to ensure there was absolutely no misunderstanding, Underwood added, "No, there's no beef. I have no beef." Social media has been keeping a close eye out for drama after Underwood's decision to perform at the 2025 inauguration. Many celebs publicly voiced their disappointment. "The View's" Joy Behar didn't mince words, taking aim at the country star's statement that she was doing it out of love for the country. As the TV host argued, "I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," (via the Daily Beast). While Glaser has never voiced her political standing, she's hinted she's not a Trump fan with some scathing jokes. Whether or not that actually caused any tension between her and Underwood remains up for debate.