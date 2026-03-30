Carrie Underwood Seemingly Made Enemies Out Of These Celebs

When Carrie Underwood first appeared on the public psyche's collective radar in 2004, looking fresh-faced, shy, and palm-sweatingly nervous because she was going to stand in front of Simon Cowell and sing in a drawl that was unapologetically country, few could have predicted that she would grow to be one of the most prominent figures in American music. And even if they did — and Cowell definitely did — no one could have known Underwood's path to the top would be paved with so many controversial moments. Such was the extent of the scandals she has been steeped in that many argue they have actively contributed to Underwood's massive downfall from fame.

Whether it's Underwood's diva behavior at the "American Idol" finale that soured an already fraught reputation, or the numerous shady rumors that that put her good girl persona to shame, one thing has become absolutely clear: Underwood has lost her unchallenged lease to the image of the squeaky-clean country sweetheart that served as a launching pad for her enviable career.

And even if you ignore all the gossip and hearsay, the feuds and rivalries that have accumulated over her long career in the spotlight refuse to die so easily. From whispers that Jessica Simpson was uneasy about her to her competition with Kelly Clarkson and bad blood with Taylor Swift, a lot has been said about Underwood and her rapport with fellow celebrities. Some of these rumors have clearly been exaggerated to fuel social media drama, while others definitely have a little more smoke behind them. We're taking a look at all of them and trying to figure out which of these supposed feuds actually has teeth.