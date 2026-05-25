Rags To Riches: Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Totally Changed His & Wife Nicole's Lives

The TV show "Yellowstone," about the lives of the Dutton family as they work to protect their Montana ranch, was a massive hit. Even with all the controversy and drama behind Kevin Costner's character being written off "Yellowstone" during the final season, the show maintained its popularity. It's also spawned a number of spinoffs. Thanks to the success of the franchise, "Yellowstone" show creator and writer Taylor Sheridan has a lavish life. But before the show made it big, things weren't always so easy for him and his wife Nicole Muirbrook. Muirbrook and Sheridan, who have a sizable 13-year age gap, had their first baby in 2010 and got married in 2013 — five years before the debut of "Yellowstone."

When they first got together, the two of them were both still working to try and establish themselves in their acting careers, and it wasn't easy money-wise. Muirbrook was working as a model and an actor when she met Sheridan; he was actually her acting coach and working as Deputy Chief David Hale on "Sons of Anarchy" at the time.

In 2021, she talked to Cowgirl Magazine about the early years of their relationship: "At the time it was like 'let's just make enough to pay a mortgage or rent or food.' We were literally starving." It was Sheridan's words that helped turn things around. "That's when Taylor started writing," Muirbrook explained, "and two years later, we were at the Oscars ... I still can't believe it." Sheridan was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay "Hell or High Water" in 2017, and the same year, he won best director at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie "Wind River," which he also wrote.