Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Has A Sizable Age Gap With His Wife
Taylor Sheridan is at a career high. After creating "Yellowstone" and a slate of immensely successful shows for Paramount+, Sheridan lives a lavish life, and fans can't help but be curious about his personal affairs. His relationship with wife Nicole Muirbrook stands out: she is 13 years younger than him.
They have been married since 2013 and, according to Sheridan himself, his wife has been a fierce supporter of his work as a writer and creator way before he made it big in Hollywood. During a premiere event for his new Paramount+ series "The Madison," the writer and producer made a point of thanking Muirbrook for being by his side throughout his creative journey. He stated (per People): "I'd like to begin it by thanking my wife, who believed in me when no one else did, including myself ... Without her I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not."
When they met, Sheridan had a small role in "Sons of Anarchy" and had a gig as an acting coach to make ends meet. His career then skyrocketed when he sold the screenplay for "Sicario" and the movie got nominated at the Oscars. Not long after that, Paramount was opening up its wallet to pay over $500 million a year to keep Sheridan's shows up and running.
When Taylor Sheridan's art imitates life
Taylor Sheridan reproduced his real-life relationship age gap in Season 5 of "Yellowstone." The creator of the series cast himself as Travis Wheatley and guest-starred in several seasons of the series. In the final season, Sheridan's character engaged in a relationship with "Sadie," played by supermodel Bella Hadid.
Sheridan is the one who makes the call on who joins the show and who doesn't, and he might be aware of the real-life irony, since it is referenced in dialog of the episode itself. During a conversation between Hadid's character and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the latter says (per The Hollywood Reporter): "[Travis is] probably the most arrogant man I've ever met in my life. Misogynistic. Condescending. 25 years older than you. Can you please explain the appeal?"
Nicole Muirbrook hasn't spoken publicly about her husband's creative decisions. But if other "Sheridan-verse" storylines are any indication, their marriage is going strong and full of mutual admiration. In "Landman," leading lady Ali Larter revealed that one of the show's plotlines — care for elderly people — is a direct homage to Muirbrook. Larter told The Hollywood Reporter: "A lot of his stories are inspired by his wife ... Nicole has really opened up this world of the way that we can see senior citizens, how we can treat them and have fun with them, and how little effort it takes to bring so much happiness to someone's life."