Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Has A Sizable Age Gap With His Wife

Taylor Sheridan is at a career high. After creating "Yellowstone" and a slate of immensely successful shows for Paramount+, Sheridan lives a lavish life, and fans can't help but be curious about his personal affairs. His relationship with wife Nicole Muirbrook stands out: she is 13 years younger than him.

They have been married since 2013 and, according to Sheridan himself, his wife has been a fierce supporter of his work as a writer and creator way before he made it big in Hollywood. During a premiere event for his new Paramount+ series "The Madison," the writer and producer made a point of thanking Muirbrook for being by his side throughout his creative journey. He stated (per People): "I'd like to begin it by thanking my wife, who believed in me when no one else did, including myself ... Without her I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not."

When they met, Sheridan had a small role in "Sons of Anarchy" and had a gig as an acting coach to make ends meet. His career then skyrocketed when he sold the screenplay for "Sicario" and the movie got nominated at the Oscars. Not long after that, Paramount was opening up its wallet to pay over $500 million a year to keep Sheridan's shows up and running.