Pat Benatar's Most Iconic '80s Fashion Moments

While singer-songwriter Pat Benatar is known for her commanding stage presence and memorable voice, she has made just as much of an impression over the decades with her fashion. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member debuted on the scene in the late 1970s with her first album, "In the Heat of the Night." The record did very well, and soon enough, she was performing all over the world and making a name for herself.

Benatar reached new heights with her success in the '80s. She churned out her next few albums, with "Crimes of Passion" in 1980, "Precious Time" in 1981, and "Get Nervous" in 1982. The speed of the releases didn't seem to affect the quality of the music. Her most well-known song, "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," came out on her second album, while another hit, "Fire and Ice," was a track on the "Precious Time" album. All the while, Benatar was becoming a true '80s icon.

She toured a lot during the decade, with some of her best looks coming together on stage during her performances, and others happening while she rocked some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the 1980s. From bold bodysuits and bright fringe to edgy leather, Benatar could seemingly pull off any style during the decade, solidifying her status as a fashion queen of the era. Here are some of Benatar's best outfits from the '80s.