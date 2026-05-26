Pat Benatar's Most Iconic '80s Fashion Moments
While singer-songwriter Pat Benatar is known for her commanding stage presence and memorable voice, she has made just as much of an impression over the decades with her fashion. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member debuted on the scene in the late 1970s with her first album, "In the Heat of the Night." The record did very well, and soon enough, she was performing all over the world and making a name for herself.
Benatar reached new heights with her success in the '80s. She churned out her next few albums, with "Crimes of Passion" in 1980, "Precious Time" in 1981, and "Get Nervous" in 1982. The speed of the releases didn't seem to affect the quality of the music. Her most well-known song, "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," came out on her second album, while another hit, "Fire and Ice," was a track on the "Precious Time" album. All the while, Benatar was becoming a true '80s icon.
She toured a lot during the decade, with some of her best looks coming together on stage during her performances, and others happening while she rocked some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the 1980s. From bold bodysuits and bright fringe to edgy leather, Benatar could seemingly pull off any style during the decade, solidifying her status as a fashion queen of the era. Here are some of Benatar's best outfits from the '80s.
Benatar stunned in a red bodysuit and blazer
In early 1982, Pat Benatar was touring the U.S. for her fourth album, having quickly made it clear that was someone to watch in both the music and fashion scenes. During one particular performance in New York, she rocked a red bodysuit with tights and a statement black belt at her waist. She added a black blazer with structured shoulders on top, while her intense eye makeup and curly hair completed the ensemble.
Benatar made the neon patterns of the era look chic
At the very start of the decade, just as Pat Benatar begun a stratospheric rise in the music world, she was rocking a chic pixie cut that really showed off her impressive facial bone structure. Along with the stylish '80s hair, she also embraced the decade's trend of neon, which has since made a comeback, and bold patterns during one stage show in London. She wore a black jumpsuit with a neon, multicolored geometric pattern all-over. Benatar also appeared to be wearing the same belt and blazer as in the first outfit.
Benatar's high-waisted pants, suspenders, and purple eyeshadow were a dynamite combo
Pat Benatar was never afraid to try out-there fashion during the 1980s, and in 1983, she made high-waisted capri pants and suspenders look like they were made for her. During a show in Devore, California, she wore gray pants with an extremely high waist and a sleeveless light purple shirt tucked into them, adding a thin dark purple belt to match. Benatar didn't slack in the hair and makeup department either, with smoky purple eyeshadow and a decidedly unique hairstyle.
Benatar's orange fringe top and black statement belt were simple but impactful
Clearly, the statement black belt was a favorite for Pat Benatar in the 1980s, as she often used it to bring together an outfit on stage. In July 1980, during an outside performance at Central Park in New York City, Benatar cinched the black belt around an orange top that had fringe on the bottom hem and the sleeves. She also had on what looked like black leather pants on the bottom, completing a relatively simple yet fashion-forward ensemble.
Benatar was ahead of the fashion game with her criss-cross leather shirt
Pat Benatar really made an entrance in 1980, with several of her most memorable outfits from the decade happening in this year. During a performance of her hit song "Heartbreaker" in California, Benatar wowed in a black and purple fashion moment. She had on a puffy dark purple shirt with a high neck and black pants, but what really made the look were the black leather panels criss-crossing at the front. While this could easily look messy and rough on anyone else, Benatar rocked the outfit with ease.
The singer put her own spin on a simple but sophisticated look
Pat Benatar took part in plenty of well-known 1980s fashion trends, including crop tops, high-waisted pants, and bold makeup. For a Minnesota show in 1985, Benatar wore all of these in a stylish black and white outfit. Alongside her chin-length hair, she wore high-waisted black pants, a white cropped shirt, and a black jacket on top, but the accessories really made the look. Benatar added what appeared to be a black leather belt bag, a black beret with sparkling embellishments, and dangling hoop earrings.
Pat Benatar glittered at the Grammys with an edgy twist
In 1982, Pat Benatar attended the Grammys and won her first award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, for a song from her album "Crimes of Passion." For the star-studded event, she brought the glam with a sparkling top with shoulder pads and a high neck. The shirt flared out a little at the hips, and she added a complementary reflective belt. Benatar didn't forget her rock nature, either, wearing black leather pants with bold makeup and a shaggy hairstyle, certainly not one of the worst looks at the Grammys.