Bill Gates Isn't Making Retirement Plans Any Time Soon

It seems that money and ambition are not the only things motivating Bill Gates to stay in the game. Despite having a net worth that's even higher than most people realize, the legendary tech mogul seems to have no interest in stepping into retirement any time soon. Gates, who celebrated his milestone 70th birthday in October 2025, is looking to continue his work and philanthropic endeavors for decades to come, if possible.

As Gates explained in an interview with the CNBC series "Make It," retirement apparently "sounds awful" to him, and he wants to follow in the footsteps of other famous billionaires who have continued grinding well into advanced age. "My friend Warren Buffett still comes into the office six days a week," Gate said. "So, I hope my health allows me to be like Warren." Plus, Gates still has a lot of projects he wishes to keep plugging away at.

Specifically, the Microsoft co-founder, who is still among the 20 richest men in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, wants to focus his attention on growing and continuing the efforts of the Gates Foundation. The foundation has reportedly spent billions on fighting polio, malaria, water contamination, and other issues around the world. "The foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year," Gates shared with CNBC. "We haven't gotten rid of polio, we haven't got rid of malaria. I'm very, very committed to those things. We want to cut childhood deaths in half, again."