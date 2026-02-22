Bill Gates Was Reportedly Nasty Toward Melinda Before Their Divorce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first glance, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' 2021 divorce announcement seemed to come out of nowhere. Little by little, however, details revealed that there had been a lot going on behind the scenes. In her memoir, "The Next Day," Melinda revealed that her desire to separate began in late 2019, and by February 2020, she informed Bill and began putting those plans into motion.

However, some think the difficulties started further back. In 2026, one individual dished about toxic behavior that she claimed to observe firsthand. "[Melinda] would try to say something that was very relevant and [Bill] was like, 'I'm talking!'" this insider reported to the Daily Mail. "I think that's just how he was with everyone, but it was kind of cringe, like, don't shush your wife." Unfortunately, this dynamic supposedly occurred repeatedly throughout Bill and Melinda's relationship. Throughout the nine years they worked together at Microsoft, Bill was reportedly domineering during work discussions, too.

While revelations like these might help people try to make sense of how the couples' 27-year marriage broke down, they likely aren't helping the healing process. Rumors of Bill's cheating and affair drama started circulating in the media soon after their divorce announcement. Years later, some allegations continued hanging around, much to Melinda's dismay. "For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up," Melinda informed NPR's "Wild Card" podcast in 2026. "Brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."