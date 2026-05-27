What '90s Actor Jenna Elfman Looks Like Today
In the 1990s, Jenna Elfman firmly established herself as a major player in the sitcom scene. Following a pair of one-off appearances on "The George Carlin Show" and "Roseanne," she landed her first big role on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Townies" opposite one-time Brat Pack member Molly Ringwald. And while that show was canceled after just one season, Elfman soon secured the lead role on fellow ABC sitcom "Dharma & Greg." It went on to run for five seasons, from 1997 to 2002, with Elfman's beloved performance as Dharma Montgomery winning her a Golden Globe in 1999. Of course, that was a long time ago, which begs the question: What does the former star of "Dharma & Greg" look like today?
As of May 2026, the actor certainly doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Not only has she aged gracefully, but the work is definitely still rolling in. The photo above was taken when Elfman attended the 2026 Fox Upfront event on May 11, mere days after it was announced that she would lead the network's new spy drama "The Interrogator." Fox originally ordered it to series in February 2026, with British actor Stephen Fry attached to star. Notably, in addition to walking the red carpet at Fox's big showcase in May, Elfman also took the stage to promote the series alongside Fry. Naturally, this raised questions regarding Elfman's recurring role opposite series leads Tim Allen and Kat Dennings on the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears." But during an interview with Us Weekly later that very same month, the actor all but assured "Shifting Gears" fans that they hadn't seen the last of her.
Don't call Jenna Elfman's new role a comeback
The fact that Jenna Elfman is still making time for "Shifting Gears" despite her main role on "The Interrogator" speaks to another key aspect about her life and career since the Golden Globe winner's days on "Dharma & Greg" in the late '90s and early 2000s — Elfman's more recent roles are anything but a comeback. In fact, those wondering whatever happened to Jenna Elfman simply haven't been keeping up. The sitcom star hung around on television throughout the 2000s after "Dharma & Greg" ended. She made appearances in shows like "Two and a Half Men," "Brothers & Sisters," and "My Name Is Earl," in addition to leading two more short-lived comedies; "Courting Alex" and "Accidentally on Purpose."
This trend continued through the 2010s. Near the end of that decade, however, Elfman landed a major role on the AMC hit horror drama "Fear the Walking Dead" too, serving as a regular cast member from Season 4 in 2018 through its conclusion with Season 8 in 2023. Elfman's performance on "Fear the Walking Dead" evidently impressed the folks at AMC, as she subsequently became a regular on the third season of the network's psychological thriller "Dark Winds" in 2025.
The fact she's doing all of this while still looking good certainly isn't lost on her either. Opening up about turning 50 during a 2022 interview with Glamour, the actor shared, "I feel younger than I've ever been. I feel like I have so much more knowledge about life, about myself, that I'm truly, genuinely enjoying life, and that gives you energy. I'm less stressed. I'm more interested. I get more sensation out of living than I ever have in my whole life. So I loved what 50 was."