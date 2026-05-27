What '90s Actor Jenna Elfman Looks Like Today

In the 1990s, Jenna Elfman firmly established herself as a major player in the sitcom scene. Following a pair of one-off appearances on "The George Carlin Show" and "Roseanne," she landed her first big role on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Townies" opposite one-time Brat Pack member Molly Ringwald. And while that show was canceled after just one season, Elfman soon secured the lead role on fellow ABC sitcom "Dharma & Greg." It went on to run for five seasons, from 1997 to 2002, with Elfman's beloved performance as Dharma Montgomery winning her a Golden Globe in 1999. Of course, that was a long time ago, which begs the question: What does the former star of "Dharma & Greg" look like today?

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As of May 2026, the actor certainly doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Not only has she aged gracefully, but the work is definitely still rolling in. The photo above was taken when Elfman attended the 2026 Fox Upfront event on May 11, mere days after it was announced that she would lead the network's new spy drama "The Interrogator." Fox originally ordered it to series in February 2026, with British actor Stephen Fry attached to star. Notably, in addition to walking the red carpet at Fox's big showcase in May, Elfman also took the stage to promote the series alongside Fry. Naturally, this raised questions regarding Elfman's recurring role opposite series leads Tim Allen and Kat Dennings on the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears." But during an interview with Us Weekly later that very same month, the actor all but assured "Shifting Gears" fans that they hadn't seen the last of her.