Whatever Happened To Jenna Elfman

It's fair to say that "Dharma & Greg" catapulted Jenna Elfman to instant stardom. Hollywood took notice, and during her five-year stint on the show she launched herself as a movie star. While visions of a film career clearly danced in her head, the movies themselves did little to facilitate that outcome. That was certainly the case with her first big-screen starring role opposite Richard Dreyfuss in 1998's "Krippendorf's Tribe," which was savaged by critics and bombed at the box office, earning a measly $7.6 million.

What you might not know about Matthew McConaughey is that he played Elfman's romantic interest in the 1999 film "Edtv." Sadly, this flick also failed to resonate with critics. Although "Edtv" took in $35 million at the box office, that was about $45 million less than it cost to make — an unmitigated Hollywood disaster. In 2000, Elfman then co-starred with Ben Stiller and Edward Norton in "Keeping the Faith," her first big-screen hit, albeit a modest one.

The following year, Elfman was unfortunate enough to be part of the ensemble cast of "Town & Country," an ambitious but wildly flawed comedy starring Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty. The film's brutal box-office take brought in one-tenth of its $90-million budget. While it would be unfair to place the blame for those failures on Elfman, starring in two of the biggest box-office bombs of the 1990s is something no actor wants on their résumé.