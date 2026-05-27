Did The Cast Of The Love Boat Feud Behind The Scenes? What Gavin MacLeod Said About The Rumors

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From 1977 to 1987, viewers tuned in each week to watch the latest adventures aboard the Pacific Princess on "The Love Boat." The beloved, long-running series had a simple format; each episode, a new group of guest stars would take a cruise on the ship and, in either dramatic or comedic stories, fall in love with another guest. Meanwhile, the crew of the ship, led by the great Gavin MacLeod as Captain Merrill Stubing, was a mix of comic relief, helping hands, and sometimes, they even got caught up in their own drama. The popularity of the show ensured that "The Love Boat" was always under the watchful eye of the tabloids and, as MacLeod detailed in his memoir "Back on Course," "The National Enquirer ran an article on how 'The Love Boat' cast had been squabbling over getting better lines and bigger parts." But, according to the good captain, that wasn't the case.

Recalling the shocking, tell-all article, "Love Boat" star Gavin MacLeod, who sadly passed away in 2021, threw aspersions at the National Enquirer and other similar magazines by pointing out, "These articles usually used expressions like, 'According to insiders' and 'One source has said' and 'A behind-the-scenes person adds,'" before outright denying that there were any fights between cast members. As MacLeod emphatically stated, "The cast was extremely professional and got along quite well, considering none of us were playing really showy roles." For fans who would be heartbroken to imagine the cast of "The Love Boat," especially the likes of Gopher and Isaac, not getting along, this was definitely reassuring.