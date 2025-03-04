"The Love Boat" set sail in the fall of 1977, making TV history while providing a guest-starring opportunity for both rising and falling stars. The show, boasting the imprint of legendary television producer Aaron Spelling, proved to be a major hit for ABC, staying afloat for 250 episodes over the course of 10 seasons.

Advertisement

Each Saturday night, the crew of the Pacific Princess entered the homes of millions of television viewers, earning legions of fans. So successful was the show that "The Love Boat" single-handedly transformed the cruise industry. "Back in the day, people would say cruising was for the nearly dead or newlywed," Carolyn Spencer Brown, chief content officer for Cruise Media, LLC, told CNN. "So when 'The Love Boat' came on and showed people of all ages and races having fun and being lively on a cruise ship, that opened up cruising to a world that didn't really know it existed."

It's been a long time since the show's been off the air, which will certainly lead fans of the show to wonder what life has been like for the cast since the series ended its run. Keep on reading to find out whatever happened to the cast of "The Love Boat."

Advertisement