Exploring The Feud Rumors Surrounding Pippa Middleton & Her Sister-In-Law Vogue Williams

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Some scuttlebutt refuses to go away, and that has certainly been the case with several of the rumors that continue to haunt Pippa Middleton. One in particular that just won't die is the gossip that she doesn't get along with her sister-in-law, Vogue Williams, who is married to Middleton's husband James Matthews' brother, Spencer Matthews. In 2025, anonymous sources supposedly close to the Irish model confirmed to the Daily Mail that she couldn't be more different from her royal-adjacent sister-in-law. Williams favors private jets, while Middleton is happy to fly commercial. The Princess of Wales' younger sister is ultra private, whereas Williams has been happy to talk about she and her husband's spats on podcasts.

"You can't help but wonder what conversations go on between Pippa and her family about Vogue," an insider teased. What really raised eyebrows, however, was a quote from one of the Irish media personality's friends: "If you were Pippa, you'd think Vogue was a bit tacky." Ouch. It doesn't help that the two women have never been spotted in public spending time together in the U.K., and when they visit their in-laws in St. Barts, it's notably always at different times. This has led some to suspect that Middleton and Williams don't exactly adore each other and are secretly feuding behind the scenes.

The fact that the British socialite didn't invite Williams to her 2017 wedding only added fuel to the fire. While Spencer was invited, the podcaster, who was only his girlfriend at the time, was snubbed due to Middleton's reported "no ring, no bring" mandate. And yet, Meghan Markle, who was herself yet to wed Prince Harry, was exempt from this rule. Additionally, rumors swirled that Middleton didn't think highly of Williams because she regularly posted snaps posing in bikinis on social media.