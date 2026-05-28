Exploring The Feud Rumors Surrounding Pippa Middleton & Her Sister-In-Law Vogue Williams
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Some scuttlebutt refuses to go away, and that has certainly been the case with several of the rumors that continue to haunt Pippa Middleton. One in particular that just won't die is the gossip that she doesn't get along with her sister-in-law, Vogue Williams, who is married to Middleton's husband James Matthews' brother, Spencer Matthews. In 2025, anonymous sources supposedly close to the Irish model confirmed to the Daily Mail that she couldn't be more different from her royal-adjacent sister-in-law. Williams favors private jets, while Middleton is happy to fly commercial. The Princess of Wales' younger sister is ultra private, whereas Williams has been happy to talk about she and her husband's spats on podcasts.
"You can't help but wonder what conversations go on between Pippa and her family about Vogue," an insider teased. What really raised eyebrows, however, was a quote from one of the Irish media personality's friends: "If you were Pippa, you'd think Vogue was a bit tacky." Ouch. It doesn't help that the two women have never been spotted in public spending time together in the U.K., and when they visit their in-laws in St. Barts, it's notably always at different times. This has led some to suspect that Middleton and Williams don't exactly adore each other and are secretly feuding behind the scenes.
The fact that the British socialite didn't invite Williams to her 2017 wedding only added fuel to the fire. While Spencer was invited, the podcaster, who was only his girlfriend at the time, was snubbed due to Middleton's reported "no ring, no bring" mandate. And yet, Meghan Markle, who was herself yet to wed Prince Harry, was exempt from this rule. Additionally, rumors swirled that Middleton didn't think highly of Williams because she regularly posted snaps posing in bikinis on social media.
Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams might have one thing in common
Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams may or may not be able to be in the same room for prolonged periods of time, but one thing they do seem to be able to agree on is that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, isn't high on their list of favorite people. It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't get along with Princess Catherine, but her younger sister didn't seem to like all the attention Meghan garnered when she started dating Harry either. While Pippa did invite Meghan to her wedding, the socialite was reportedly afraid that the duchess-to-be would steal her thunder on the big day, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's tome, "Finding Freedom."
The former "Suits" star ended up only attending the reception, not the ceremony itself (and rumor has it that Pippa Middleton's demands for her lavish wedding upset both Meghan and Harry). Given Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud, it's probably safe to assume that Pippa isn't exactly a fan of the duchess, and that is something she and Vogue Williams could probably talk about should they find themselves forced to spend time together, since, as it turns out, her sister-in-law isn't fond of Meghan either. Williams famously ripped into her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," in 2025 during an episode of her podcast, "My Therapist Ghosted Me."
Co-host Joanne McNally brutally criticized the duchess' choice of clothes in one episode, calling it "disgusting." The item she was so affronted by was a simple beige sweater that Meghan draped loosely over her shoulders. "I can't bear a jumper 'round the shoulders," McNally complained. "Yeah, yeah — it's disgusting," Williams agreed. Bit harsh, innit?