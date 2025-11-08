Rumors About Pippa Middleton That Will Always Haunt Her

The younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, may not be a royal, but Pippa Middleton lives a really lavish life. After studying English literature at the University of Edinburgh, she worked at a public relations firm, then became an event planner, and topped it all off by publishing a party planning book in 2012 dubbed "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends." Initially, it seemed like an on-brand move — after all, her mother, Carole Middleton, founded a party supply company called Party Pieces — but the book wasn't much to celebrate. Per The Guardian, the tome was quickly ridiculed by reviewers for lacking substance and featuring arguably uninspired tips, including but not limited to: "For Halloween, a pointy hat, fake hair and a broom [make] a witch's outfit." As Pippa herself later told the Daily Mail in 2016, "Maybe it might have been better if I had waited a bit longer before doing it." Not that she let the flub (which earned her an advance of £400,000) get her down.

That same year, Pippa became engaged to financier James Matthews whose fortune is believed to be in the billions. After a million-dollar wedding, they moved into a multimillion-dollar mansion and continue to enjoy the finest things in life. Even so, Pippa insists that looks can be deceiving. "People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite," she told the Daily Mail. "That word really irritates me." And yet, critics aren't buying it, as Pippa hasn't been able to escape talk about her alleged social climbing and sneaky attempts to outshine her sister, among other things. Here are the biggest rumors about Pippa Middleton that continue to follow her.