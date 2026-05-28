Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Moments That Prove They're BFFs

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Work relationships come in many different shapes and sizes, and for "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, friendship goals is probably an understatement. Over the years, the two hosts have experienced many personal ups and downs, from Kotb's divorce, to the disappearance of Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie. Through it all, the two have stuck beside each other and shown a deep love and respect for each other, both on and off camera.

Guthrie and Kotb officially became the first female pair of anchors for "Today" in 2018. The pair would go on to host together until January 2025 – for a total of seven years – when Kotb officially stepped down from the role. Kotb does however return from time to time to fill in as needed.

During that seven years and beyond, Guthrie and Kotb have shown much positive regard for each other, with Guthrie often referring to Kotb as "sunshine" – as she did on Instagram in 2022 — and Kotb telling People in April 2026 that being near Guthrie is "watching what strength looks like." You can't help but feel touched seeing Guthrie and Kotb together.