Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Moments That Prove They're BFFs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Work relationships come in many different shapes and sizes, and for "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, friendship goals is probably an understatement. Over the years, the two hosts have experienced many personal ups and downs, from Kotb's divorce, to the disappearance of Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie. Through it all, the two have stuck beside each other and shown a deep love and respect for each other, both on and off camera.
Guthrie and Kotb officially became the first female pair of anchors for "Today" in 2018. The pair would go on to host together until January 2025 – for a total of seven years – when Kotb officially stepped down from the role. Kotb does however return from time to time to fill in as needed.
During that seven years and beyond, Guthrie and Kotb have shown much positive regard for each other, with Guthrie often referring to Kotb as "sunshine" – as she did on Instagram in 2022 — and Kotb telling People in April 2026 that being near Guthrie is "watching what strength looks like." You can't help but feel touched seeing Guthrie and Kotb together.
Savanna Guthrie says Hoda Kotb saved her and the Today show
Prior to Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie's "Today" co-host was Matt Lauer. Lauer was fired from the show due to allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Due to the stress of the situation, Guthrie said to a crowd at the Paley Center in 2022 that she felt overwhelmed, and Kotb's support meant everything. "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand," said Guthrie (via Today).
Guthrie then went on to say Kotb "saved the show full stop" and explained that only with Kotb did she feel confident enough to continue. At the same event celebrating the "Today" show's 70th anniversary, Kotb shared an anecdote about receiving praise at a SoulCycle class after her first day anchoring with Guthrie and being told how important it was to see two women hosting a major TV news program.
"And they said, 'No, what you and Savannah did today, that changed everything.' And it wasn't until that moment that it hit me that it was something that meant something to other people," said Kotb. Making history and "holding hands" through it all, one can only dream of having that kind of friendship.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kotb and Guthrie bonded in the makeup room at Today
Every woman knows how getting ready together can be a defining moment in a friendship, and for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the makeup room at the "Today" show is where some of their deepest conversations happened. In their 2018 Parade Magazine cover story, Guthrie revealed that they initially bonded over their cluttered work bags.
"I also noticed Hoda's purse is basically like mine: It's like carrying a trash bag around everywhere. It was splayed open, and lying there was a bottle of Coffee-mate, and I was like, 'I understand this woman,'" said Guthrie. The news anchor followed up by explaining how their conversations while getting camera-ready were not just typical pleasantries. "We go deep in the makeup room. Maybe sometimes too deep. Sometimes there are tears — like, reapplication of mascara. It's really like going to work with one of your closest friends."
As readers learned from their interview, Kotb and Guthrie certainly aren't afraid of sharing honest, wholesome moments with the public, both of them gushing over each other's skills and abilities as journalists. Their friendship on- and off-camera is undoubtedly genuine, as evidenced by their talk of texting each other outside of work and sharing photos of their kids.
Savannah Guthrie supported Hoda Kotb when her daughter fell ill
In February 2023, Hoda Kotb went on hiatus from "Today" to stay by the side of her daughter Hope, who was experiencing a Type 1 diabetes health complication. Like a true friend, Savannah Guthrie not only made sure to be there physically for Kotb, she also went the extra mile of finding creative ways to help Kotb through the stressful time.
When Kotb returned to "Today," one of the first things she did was thank Guthrie publicly: "I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you." Of course, Guthrie said "I love you" back, and as usual, the pair held hands, almost calling back to Guthrie's original words about Kotb grabbing her hand and saving her.
Other details Kotb has shared about ways Guthrie showed up for her in that difficult time include taking Kotb's other daughter Haley on a mall trip while Hope received treatment. Guthrie also took on some of the labor of hosting at Hope's birthday party. Based on that, you can conclude that Guthrie deeply understood what Kotb needed and delivered, as a best friend always should.
The iconic surprise visit
It's easy to lose touch when you no longer work together every day. But shortly after Hoda Kotb stepped down from "Today" in 2025, she made it clear to Savannah Guthrie that she would always be there for her. In what some might call the best kind of long-distance friendship prank, Kotb surprised Guthrie at a signing for her book "Mostly What God Does Is Love You."
Calling it a "secret plot" on her Instagram, Kotb drove to New Jersey — and it must have been an actual secret plot because Guthrie would later state that she was genuinely shocked to see her on her Instagram post of the same event. "Happiness is... your friend surprising — no, SHOCKING you – by showing up at your book event." She then tagged Kotb in the caption and said, "there is just no one like you. My biggest cheerleader from beginning to end."
After the shock wore off, the two then shared a long heartfelt hug, and Kotb explained to the crowd that if there's one thing Guthrie does, it's show up for her people. And Guthrie replied, "So do you." And just like always, the two held hands.