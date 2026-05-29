The Top 10 Baby Names For Boys & Girls In 2025, Ranked By Popularity

While the United States had a record low birth rate in 2025, there were still around 3.6 million babies born, and each of those millions of babies needed a name. Like so many things, names have trend cycles. Some baby names that are dying out now will be sure to return to popularity in a few decades. Some movie-inspired baby names surge in popularity the year after a character makes the name feel fresh and new. And, just like every other year, these factors, as well as many others, affected name trends in 2025.

There are some baby names we could have predicted that no one would use in 2025. And, for folks who've been paying attention to name trends over the course of the past few years, 2025's most popular names could have likely been predicted, too. Based on data from the Social Security Administration, most of 2025's top 10 baby names have been quite popular over the past few years, as well. The list consists of classic names that have taken on a new life. And, we wouldn't be surprised to see these names returning to the list in 2026 and beyond.