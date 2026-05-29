The Top 10 Baby Names For Boys & Girls In 2025, Ranked By Popularity
While the United States had a record low birth rate in 2025, there were still around 3.6 million babies born, and each of those millions of babies needed a name. Like so many things, names have trend cycles. Some baby names that are dying out now will be sure to return to popularity in a few decades. Some movie-inspired baby names surge in popularity the year after a character makes the name feel fresh and new. And, just like every other year, these factors, as well as many others, affected name trends in 2025.
There are some baby names we could have predicted that no one would use in 2025. And, for folks who've been paying attention to name trends over the course of the past few years, 2025's most popular names could have likely been predicted, too. Based on data from the Social Security Administration, most of 2025's top 10 baby names have been quite popular over the past few years, as well. The list consists of classic names that have taken on a new life. And, we wouldn't be surprised to see these names returning to the list in 2026 and beyond.
Sophia
According to the Social Security Administration, Sophia ranked at number five for the most popular baby girl names in 2025. And, if that's not enough popularity for one name, a different version of the same name, spelled "Sofia," landed in the ninth spot. Suffice it to say, there will be many little ones with a variation of this name running around in no time. In fact, Sophia has been in the top five names every year since 2009, and it shows no signs of slowing down. The consistently popular Greek name means "knowledge" or "wisdom," per The Bump.
Henry
Henry may sound like an old-fashioned name, but that doesn't mean it wasn't majorly on-trend in 2025. The English name was the fifth most popular name of the year for boys and comes from the German name Heimrich (which eventually became Heinrich), meaning "home ruler," per Behind the Name.
According to Ancestry, the most common name for someone named Henry to give their child is actually Henry. So, that basically sounds like many folks named Henry give their name rave reviews. That's definitely a good sign for anyone considering giving this name to their baby.
Amelia
Amelia was the fourth most popular name for girls in 2025. Of Latin and German origin, the name means "brave," "industrious," and "striving," according to The Bump. In addition to its strong, bold associations, one other special trait of the name Amelia is its many, many nickname possibilities. Folks named Amelia have quite a few options for making their name perfectly fit them. Amelia can be shortened to Mia, Mel, Mimi, Amy, Lia, and more.
Theodore
For boys, the name Theodore came in fourth place in 2025. This English name is certainly a classic, coming from the Greek name Theodoros, meaning "gift from God" (via Behind the Name).
Many may associate this name with former President Theodore Roosevelt. And, while this, paired with the name's sound, makes it feel particularly strong, it can also be soft. Roosevelt's name was the inspiration for the name of the teddy bear. Teddy is a common nickname for Theodore, as are Theo and Ted, making this name versatile.
Emma
If you had a baby named Emma in 2025, you were definitely not alone. This classic name came in third place for girls. "Friends" fans likely recall that in 2002, an episode aired in which Monica revealed "Emma" as the name she planned to give her baby one day. Rachel loved the name and used it for her own baby, prompting "Emma" to shoot to the number two spot the following year. Evidently, "Emma" had staying power. Over two decades later, the German name, meaning "great" and "whole" is still going strong, per The Bump.
Oliver
The third most popular boys' name award in 2025 went to Oliver. Oliver is certainly a classic name, and its modern-day popularity is nothing new. The name popped into the top 5 in 2018 and spent the next seven years comfortably in third place. Oliver has many origins, including French, Germanic, Latin, and Old Norse. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, its meaning comes from the olive tree. These days, Oliver is often a standalone name that doesn't take on nicknames. Still, some go by the nickname, "Ollie."
Charlotte
From novelist Charlotte Brontë to "Sex and the City"'s Charlotte York, there have been quite a few, very different famous icons with this French name over the years. And, in 2025, it was the second most popular name for baby girls. "Charlotte" has been quickly moving up in the ranks lately. it joined the top 5 in 2020 and was in third place for three years after that. Per The Bump, the name means "free man" and can get a cutesy upgrade with nicknames, Lottie and Charlie. And, at this rate, it could be the number one name soon enough.
Noah
As for boys, Noah was the runner-up for 2025's most popular name. Noah, of course, has biblical origins. The Hebrew name means both "motion" and "rest," per The Bump. And, this name has certainly been resting on the top five name list for quite some time. It hit the top five in 2011 and spent 2013 through 2016 in the coveted number one spot. 2025 marked its ninth consecutive year as the second most popular name. So, it's safe to guess this name will remain popular for years to come.
Olivia
And, the winner for most popular girl's name for 2025 is... Olivia! Like its male counterpart, Oliver, Olivia has been a favorite name for quite some time now. So, while olives might get mixed reviews, it's clear that olive-y names are fairly universally loved. In fact, Olivia is used to being in the top spot. 2025 marked its seventh year as the most popular name for baby girls. And, that followed a whopping five years in second place. This Latin and German name symbolizes peace, which is certainly a nice sentiment to influence your baby's name.
Liam
Liam was the favorite name for boys in 2025. And, just like the most popular girl name of the year, the most popular boy name is definitely used to leading the pack. Liam joined the top five in 2013 and has spent every year since 2017 as the most popular name. Of Irish and German origin, Liam, which is associated with protection, actually comes from the name William. William's popularity waned as Liam started to take over. And, it's clear that Liam is the version of this name that will be everywhere in the years to come.