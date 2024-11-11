11 Baby Names No One Will Use In 2025

Justin was a popular name throughout the '80s and '90s. According to BabyCenter, the name's prevalence peaked in 1988 as the seventh most common name for boys born that year. Since then, the name has been on a slow and steady decline, and it's likely to become even less popular in 2025.

Justin Timberlake may be the reason the name is falling farther out of grace. Sharing a name with the former NSYNC member used to be a perk of the name Justin. But, Timberlake has had a series of controversial moments, making him less of a favorite with the public. Notably, Timberlake had a run-in with the law in June 2024 when he was pulled over for driving under the influence and arrested when he refused to take a breathalyzer test. According to Page Six, the Grammy winner said, "This is going to ruin the tour" during his arrest. His mugshot and the infamous phrase quickly went viral and became a meme that tarnished Timberlake's reputation as well as his name.

Often, names associated with a prominent celebrity become more popular, but if that celebrity becomes known for the wrong reasons, the name's notoriety can have the opposite effect. That's exactly what happened to the name Justin. BabyCenter reported that after Timberlake's summer arrest, the name, which was already declining in popularity, dropped a notable 59 spots in popularity.

