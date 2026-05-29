Today's Sheinelle Jones Started Thinking About One Important Thing After Her Husband's Death

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"Today" show host Sheinelle Jones experienced an insurmountable tragedy when her husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025. Not long after his passing, Jones has penned a book entitled "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans." In an April 2026 interview with Woman's World promoting the book, Jones explained that her husband's death caused her to think more about legacy and the impression we leave behind on others.

"I just hope I can do my part. I think about legacies more now — like before, I never would have thought about what I want to leave the world," said Jones. The NBC anchor then recalled a story about an unknown woman at her husband's wake who told her that Ojeh left such an impression on her just from being present and taking their kids to school. It was then that Jones said, " ... I just thought to myself, 'Wow. What we leave is not always what we say. I talk for a living, but it's not what I say that I want to leave. It's what I do.'"

Jones' reflection highlights the difference between words and the tangible impact of actions, suggesting that a true legacy is built through presence. And especially in the case of Ojeh, it would seem his legacy is one of love and adoration for his family.