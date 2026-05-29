Today's Sheinelle Jones Started Thinking About One Important Thing After Her Husband's Death
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"Today" show host Sheinelle Jones experienced an insurmountable tragedy when her husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025. Not long after his passing, Jones has penned a book entitled "Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans." In an April 2026 interview with Woman's World promoting the book, Jones explained that her husband's death caused her to think more about legacy and the impression we leave behind on others.
"I just hope I can do my part. I think about legacies more now — like before, I never would have thought about what I want to leave the world," said Jones. The NBC anchor then recalled a story about an unknown woman at her husband's wake who told her that Ojeh left such an impression on her just from being present and taking their kids to school. It was then that Jones said, " ... I just thought to myself, 'Wow. What we leave is not always what we say. I talk for a living, but it's not what I say that I want to leave. It's what I do.'"
Jones' reflection highlights the difference between words and the tangible impact of actions, suggesting that a true legacy is built through presence. And especially in the case of Ojeh, it would seem his legacy is one of love and adoration for his family.
Sheinelle Jones has other kernels of wisdom
Besides her thoughts about legacy and impact, Sheinelle Jones shared other wisdom in the aforementioned interview with Woman's World. On the subject of coping with grief related to her husband's death, Jones said her "laughter is even deeper than it was before, because I realize how amazing it feels just to be able to laugh" after experiencing the deep loss.
Jones also commented on the importance of remaining present with yourself while also providing for your kids, something she would be familiar with considering Jones' own personal transformation. "Your children are part of you, but you're still whole. It's about being present with your kids and being present with yourself. I always think about the fact that Shaq's mom got her degree in her 40s — it's never too late to keep dreaming."
Ultimately, Jones demonstrates that tragedy doesn't have to be the end. It can instead lead to a deeper appreciation of good times. It can also lead to refocusing on leaving good impressions and showing up for the people who are looking up to us, all while never forgetting it's never too late to achieve personal goals. As Jones and Jenna Bush-Hager navigate their relationship as co-hosts – since the former was named the new anchor of the "Today" fourth hour in December 2025 — that's a sentiment Jones likely holds close to her heart.