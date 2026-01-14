Jenna Bush Hager Is Still Trying To 'Navigate' Co-Hosting With Sheinelle Jones, Says Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Today with Jenna & Friends" is officially "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle." January 2025 marked the end of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," when Jenna Bush Hager's cohost Hoda Kotb made her exit from the show. Bush Hager spent the next year courting guest cohosts before landing on a permanent pick: "Today Show" veteran Sheinelle Jones. Of course, all of these changes to the show have meant that Bush Hager has had a lot of adjusting to do. So, how are things going now that she's back to having a full-time cohost? It seems that she is, in fact, still adjusting.

January 12 marked Jones' first day as Bush Hager's official cohost. On their second day as a duo, the cohosts sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her new book, "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like to Be Free." So, how are they doing as partners? If you thought that Bush Hager didn't look totally comfortable, you're not alone. You were probably picking up on the body language.

We asked CSP Body Language Expert & Behavior Analyst Traci Brown what really seems to be going on with these two, and, according to her, they haven't totally hit their groove yet. In an exclusive interview with The List, Brown explained, "Sheinelle and Jenna are still learning to work as a team." She wasn't all negative in her assessment, but did note that there were obvious kinks to be figured out as the pair learn to work together. "They stepped on each other just a little, but overall did pretty well," Brown told us.