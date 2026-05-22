All In The Family: Kate Hudson's Graduation Celebration For Son Nails The Proud Mama Experience

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment of the week.

Kate Hudson is officially the mother of a college graduate, and there's no hiding her excitement. The beaming "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star shared pics on Instagram of her 22-year-old son Ryder Robinson's graduation day at New York University. It was a wholesome family gathering that was equal parts adorable and star-studded.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

With this crew, any event is a Hollywood "who's who." The first photo in Hudson's Instagram post showed her posing with Ryder and her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. If his famous family didn't already hint at what he was studying, the recent grad got his degree in Film and Television Production from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Ryder reportedly has the acting bug, too. With a mom and grandparents like that, who wouldn't?

Based on their smiles in the photo, Hawn and Russell are thrilled to be the grandparents of a graduate. Hudson made her proud mom vibes clear, posing excitedly with a New York University baseball cap and adding the caption, "My college graduate!!!!!!"