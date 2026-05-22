All In The Family: Kate Hudson's Graduation Celebration For Son Nails The Proud Mama Experience
Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment of the week.
Kate Hudson is officially the mother of a college graduate, and there's no hiding her excitement. The beaming "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star shared pics on Instagram of her 22-year-old son Ryder Robinson's graduation day at New York University. It was a wholesome family gathering that was equal parts adorable and star-studded.
With this crew, any event is a Hollywood "who's who." The first photo in Hudson's Instagram post showed her posing with Ryder and her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. If his famous family didn't already hint at what he was studying, the recent grad got his degree in Film and Television Production from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Ryder reportedly has the acting bug, too. With a mom and grandparents like that, who wouldn't?
Based on their smiles in the photo, Hawn and Russell are thrilled to be the grandparents of a graduate. Hudson made her proud mom vibes clear, posing excitedly with a New York University baseball cap and adding the caption, "My college graduate!!!!!!"
The graduation prompted a whole family reunion
In addition to her famous parents, Kate Hudson also reunited with her exes for the scholarly event. Ryder Robinson's dad Chris Robinson was in attendance, and her ex Matt Bellamy also showed up to cheer on the grad. Hudson's fiancé, and daughter Rani's dad, Danny Fujikawa was in the stands, too. There's seemingly no bad blood here, and everyone was excited to congratulate Ryder on his big day.
With the celeb family on hand to watch Ryder get his diploma, there will be plenty of eyes watching the next chapter of his life. Back in 2021, Hudson talked about what may be in Ryder's future while on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "I mean, he's clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family," she predicted, adding, "And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family... Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."
Being the funniest member of this famously comedic bunch is quite a feat, and that's not the only thing that Ryder can boast about. On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in April 2026, Hudson said, "I think he's the first person ever in my family history to graduate college." No wonder she rallied the whole crew for this momentous occasion.