Adorable Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Moments Captured On Camera

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a beautiful Hollywood love story. They met on the set of the 1968 film, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," and started dating several years later — thanks in part to a large age gap — after reconnecting on the set of the 1984 film, "Swing Shift." The couple now have a blended family with four kids, and are still together despite never getting married. Over the years, we've seen their incredible lavish life as both actors continued their glamorous careers and all the perks that come with it. One thing about this couple is that they seem to genuinely love each other, and many intimate moments between the two have been captured on camera.

Hawn shared her secret for a long, happy relationship in a September 30, 2024, interview with E! News: "You have to have good sex because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging. ... But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates." In a May 1, 2026, interview with People, Hawn praised the "freedom" she feels with Russell. "When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in," she told the outlet. Hawn added, "We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together." Some of these wonderful life moments were photographed at public events. Seeing them should make you believe in the power of love.