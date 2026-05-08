Adorable Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Moments Captured On Camera
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a beautiful Hollywood love story. They met on the set of the 1968 film, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," and started dating several years later — thanks in part to a large age gap — after reconnecting on the set of the 1984 film, "Swing Shift." The couple now have a blended family with four kids, and are still together despite never getting married. Over the years, we've seen their incredible lavish life as both actors continued their glamorous careers and all the perks that come with it. One thing about this couple is that they seem to genuinely love each other, and many intimate moments between the two have been captured on camera.
Hawn shared her secret for a long, happy relationship in a September 30, 2024, interview with E! News: "You have to have good sex because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging. ... But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates." In a May 1, 2026, interview with People, Hawn praised the "freedom" she feels with Russell. "When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in," she told the outlet. Hawn added, "We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together." Some of these wonderful life moments were photographed at public events. Seeing them should make you believe in the power of love.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share a smooch
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell didn't care who was watching when they shared a smooch at the "Escape from L.A." premiere on August 7, 1996, starring Russell. In the tender moment, Russell looked protective over Hawn as he grabbed her around the neck to pull her in close for the kiss. He looked handsome in jeans and a black leather vest over a white shirt, while she wore a black dress for the event.
Kurt Russell leans into Goldie Hawn for a celebratory kiss
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were both award winners at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 11, 1997, where Hawn won Favorite Actress in a Comedy and Russell won Favorite Actor in an Action Adventure. They celebrated by sharing a sweet kiss, with Russell leaning into kiss Hawn and Hawn wrapping her arm around Russell's neck. Both stars held their awards in hand while they kissed in this heartwarming picture.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell gaze adoringly at each other
The Fire and Ice Ball was lit with the flame of attraction when Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attended on September 10, 1998. Their sizzling chemistry was on full display here, and it's beautiful to see. In an intimate picture from the event, Hawn smiles up at her man, dressed elegantly in a strapless yellow gown. Russell, wearing a dark blue suit, returns the adoring gaze, showing how in love they are.
Kurt Russell pecks Goldie Hawn's cheek
Sometimes, the sweetest moments have the most intimacy. Case in point: this photo from the Women's Sports Foundation Annual Gala on October 16, 2000. At this event, Hawn and Russell were twinning in his-and-her black suits. As they posed on the red carpet, Russell leans forward to kiss Hawn's cheek, and she smiles and purses her lips. It's like they forgot they were at a photoshoot for a second and were simply sharing affection.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell make each other smile
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell shared a cozy moment at the premiere of Russell's film, "Dark Blue," on February 12, 2003. In this photo, Russell leans in close to Hawn, with his nose grazing hers. She leans into him, closing her eyes at the intimate touch. Both are smiling, looking like they were caught telling secrets or telling an intimate inside joke in the precious picture. It's such a sweet interaction, and we love that it was caught on camera.
Kurt Russell gives Goldie Hawn a star-studded kiss
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell looked every bit the movie stars they are in this stunning moment from their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 4, 2017. Both actors received a star on this day, and they marked the occasion with a swoon-worthy kiss. Hawn was laid out on the ground in a yellow-and-burgundy floral dress, and Russell knelt down to kiss her (and hold her hand at the same time).
Kurt Russell wraps his arms around Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell look like two high schoolers on their way to prom in this adorable picture from the 20th anniversary of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala on September 27, 2024. Hawn smiles in a sparkly black-and-white suit with her arms crossed in front of her, while Russell hugs her from behind, with one hand on her waist and the other on her arm. These lovebirds are so cute together!