Kate Hudson And Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Have A Bit Of An Age Gap
From her relationship with Alex Rodriguez to her brief fling with Nick Jonas, Kate Hudson has an expansive dating history. The actress' romantic life has been far from simple, but since 2017, Hudson has flaunted her love with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The couple's meet-cute story is certainly unique by Hollywood standards — they met through Fujikawa's step-sisters, who are close friends with the "Bride Wars" actress. Knowing their age gap now makes the story all the more peculiar.
"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," Hudson wrote on Instagram, referring to her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — she has also welcomed a son with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and a daughter with Fujikawa, though she has a "great dynamic" with the fathers of her children, according to an Us Weekly source. Fujikawa and Hudson's seven-year age gap is barely noteworthy these days, especially compared to the celebrity couples with the biggest age differences. Even so, Hudson was 23 when they met, which means Fujikawa was 16. However, the couple only fell for each other in 2016, 14 years after their initial meeting.
Although the pair has several years between them, they're very much on the same page in life. "I've got the best man," she told Women's Health in 2019. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's full relationship timeline
Kate Hudson has a type. Before her current relationship, the "Almost Famous" star was married and engaged to two musicians — Chris Robinson is the lead vocalist of the Black Crowes and Matt Bellamy is the singer and guitarist for the band Muse. "I'm attracted to musical people, period," she told InStyle (via People). Thus, it is no surprise that she fell for Danny Fujikawa, who sings and plays the guitar for the band Chief. Per Hudson's own retelling, their path to love was a slow burn. "...we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" she wrote in her Instagram post about how they met, adding, "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!"
In 2017, Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her film, "Marshall." A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, whom the couple named after Fujikawa's grandfather, Ron, per their 2018 announcement on Instagram. After five years of dating, Fujikawa popped the question in 2021, with Hudson, of course, saying yes. However, the Hollywood icon has admitted she is in no rush to tie the knot with Fujikawa. She revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that the thought of wedding planning seems daunting, telling Barrymore: "I like the idea of being engaged forever." She also said the relationship between her mom and step-dad, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never tied the knot despite being together for decades, has had an impact on her — and they are ultimate couple goals!