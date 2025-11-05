Kate Hudson And Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Have A Bit Of An Age Gap

From her relationship with Alex Rodriguez to her brief fling with Nick Jonas, Kate Hudson has an expansive dating history. The actress' romantic life has been far from simple, but since 2017, Hudson has flaunted her love with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The couple's meet-cute story is certainly unique by Hollywood standards — they met through Fujikawa's step-sisters, who are close friends with the "Bride Wars" actress. Knowing their age gap now makes the story all the more peculiar.

"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," Hudson wrote on Instagram, referring to her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — she has also welcomed a son with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and a daughter with Fujikawa, though she has a "great dynamic" with the fathers of her children, according to an Us Weekly source. Fujikawa and Hudson's seven-year age gap is barely noteworthy these days, especially compared to the celebrity couples with the biggest age differences. Even so, Hudson was 23 when they met, which means Fujikawa was 16. However, the couple only fell for each other in 2016, 14 years after their initial meeting.

Although the pair has several years between them, they're very much on the same page in life. "I've got the best man," she told Women's Health in 2019. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."