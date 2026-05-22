The Big Break That Put Beret King John Travolta On The Map

Welcome to The Big Break, a column where The List staff looks back at how this week's headline-grabbing star made their claim to fame.

John Travola took this year's Cannes Film Festival by storm with his viral beret look that launched a thousand memes. At this stage in his Hollywood career, it's hard to think of him as a struggling actor, but Travolta's stunning transformation started decades before "Pulp Fiction" or even "Grease." "I grew up in a family of actors. I remember we always challenged ourselves to be different characters in different scenarios as kids," Travolta revealed to Youth Time Magazine in 2014. When he was just starting out, he landed a few guest stints on TV shows before finally getting his big break in 1975 as Vinnie Barbarino in "Welcome Back, Kotter." However, his growing success on Broadway almost caused him to miss the pivotal TV role.

Travolta may have a significant net worth now, but back then, he was just trying to pay the bills. Even though he was a shoo-in for Barbarino, he couldn't afford to wait for payday, so he seriously considered sticking with Broadway. Happily, the casting director thought Travolta was vital to "Welcome Back, Kotter" and arranged for him to have an interim gig.

From his audition onwards, Travolta was a natural. As Barbarino, he strutted his stuff in the classroom with dance moves that gave audiences a glimpse into his iconic role on "Saturday Night Fever." However, as his career exploded, Travolta eschewed diva behavior. "I got the memo pretty quickly that if you become big from a TV series, don't leave it, because your movie career might get hurt," Travolta informed Yahoo! Entertainment in 2019.