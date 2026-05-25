What '80s Star Kelly McGillis Looks Like Now (& Why She Ditched Hollywood)

While Hollywood likes to sell the idea of big stars being overnight successes, the reality is that most famous actors spend years toiling away before they make it. The untold truth of Jennifer Aniston was that she was selling weight-loss products on "The Howard Stern Show" before she hit it big with "Friends." Ryan Gosling was "Young Hercules" before "The Notebook" made him a household name. But for 1980's icon Kelly McGillis, fame came quickly. McGillis captured the world's attention with her second feature film, 1985's "Witness," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. A year later, she was back on the big screen in the box office smash "Top Gun." Not long after, McGillis married and left Los Angeles for Key West, Florida, to raise her two children and open a restaurant. She continued to act from time to time, but her family and mental health became her focus.

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While many celebrities have undergone face transformations that left them unrecognizable, McGillis avoided plastic surgery and has embraced aging, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2009, "I can't imagine what it must be like psychologically to be 70 years old and live in a 70-year-old body and look in the mirror to see a 25-year-old staring back." McGillis' blonde locks have a fair amount of gray now, but she is no less stunning today than she was in 1986, and she has the added bonus of finding peace within herself, telling the Daily News in 2011, "In the end, you can never be anything other than what you are. You have to be true to who you are in your being, in your very core."