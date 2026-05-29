Joanna Gaines' Best-Dressed Moments Of All Time

When it comes to interior design, Joanna Gaines definitely has style. Yet, while she knows how to design a great closet, does she know how to pick what goes inside of it? Unlike other folks in the public eye with their finger on the pulse of what looks good, Joanna likely doesn't come to mind as a fashion icon for most people. In reality, though, the former "Fixer Upper" host's wardrobe isn't a fixer-upper — while there are tragic details about Joanna Gaines, her fashion sense isn't one of them. It's clear that she knows what she likes, and what she likes usually looks good.

Joanna Gaines has undergone a stunning transformation since she first appeared in the limelight. And, while the star hasn't taken too many fashion risks during that time, she has still managed to sport a few outfits that completely missed the mark. Most of the time, though, she's stuck to her style staples. She loves platform shoes, flannel shirts, and denim — lots of denim. Most of the time, it's easy to understand why she likes this easygoing, classic style. She knows how to get the proportions right and look put-together while still being comfy enough to get to work on any home renovation project. Whether she's walking around a construction site or hitting the red carpet, Joanna often manages to look perfect for the occasion. And, while her ensembles don't always catch fans' eyes, she's had some great fashion moments over the years.