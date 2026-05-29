Joanna Gaines' Best-Dressed Moments Of All Time
When it comes to interior design, Joanna Gaines definitely has style. Yet, while she knows how to design a great closet, does she know how to pick what goes inside of it? Unlike other folks in the public eye with their finger on the pulse of what looks good, Joanna likely doesn't come to mind as a fashion icon for most people. In reality, though, the former "Fixer Upper" host's wardrobe isn't a fixer-upper — while there are tragic details about Joanna Gaines, her fashion sense isn't one of them. It's clear that she knows what she likes, and what she likes usually looks good.
Joanna Gaines has undergone a stunning transformation since she first appeared in the limelight. And, while the star hasn't taken too many fashion risks during that time, she has still managed to sport a few outfits that completely missed the mark. Most of the time, though, she's stuck to her style staples. She loves platform shoes, flannel shirts, and denim — lots of denim. Most of the time, it's easy to understand why she likes this easygoing, classic style. She knows how to get the proportions right and look put-together while still being comfy enough to get to work on any home renovation project. Whether she's walking around a construction site or hitting the red carpet, Joanna often manages to look perfect for the occasion. And, while her ensembles don't always catch fans' eyes, she's had some great fashion moments over the years.
She stunned in all black at the White House
In 2023, Joanna Gaines chose to contrast with the White House in an all-black look. She and hubby Chip Gaines attended the state dinner then-President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. For the special occasion, Joanna went with a tried and true look: a sleek black gown. The dress had a subtly unique off-the-shoulder neckline, and she kept the styling simple with a black clutch and a loose, low side ponytail.
Winter neutrals made her look chic yet fresh
Winter white is a classic pick for the cooler months. And, while it wasn't particularly aligned with her usual style, winter white was the color palette for one of Joanna Gaines' best ensembles. For the cover of Magnolia Journal back in November 2024, Gaines took to the ice in the most adorable and cozy winter-ready look. She paired her ice skates with a beige, slightly a-line midi skirt and a white oversized turtleneck sweater. With a high ponytail, she looked sporty, chic, and snow-ready.
Her red gown was the perfect, understated red carpet look
Joanna and Chip Gaines are definitely household names, but that doesn't mean that their roles land them on red carpets quite as often as some other stars. At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, however, Joanna proved that she can fit in on the red carpet better than some seasoned award show pros. Her red, floor-length dress was asymmetrical up top with a simple, yet unique knot detail. She balanced the neckline with long, flowing locks pushed to one side.
This dress proved yellow is her color
When Joanna Gaines experiments with bright, vivid colors, it almost always pays off. One color we don't often see her in is bold yellow. Yet, in 2017, she sported the sunny shade with this light and airy midi dress and proved that this is definitely her color. While posing with her sister, she paired the yellow frock with her signature long locks and brown heeled sandals. This look was the epitome of easy-going summer-y vibes.
She nailed the LBD look
When in doubt, an LBD is often a great fashion choice. Of course, all little black dresses are not created equal. While out and about in New York City in 2021, Joanna Gaines showed that she knows exactly what makes the LBD look a classic. With a sleek cut and a slightly cleavage-baring neckline, Gaines' dress seemed to fit her like a glove. She stayed true to her easy breezy style, pairing the dress with a low, side ponytail, a small black bag, and simple black ankle strap pumps.
Her go-to look is her go-to look for a reason
Joanna Gaines clearly loves relaxed fit jeans. In fact, perusing her social media reveals that she sports relaxed fit jeans about 90% of the time. Plenty of her denim-based 'fits show that there's a good reason why this is her favorite look. One great example of this is a photo of her and Chip Gaines posing with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush in 2023. Joanna's look couldn't have been much simpler: a black turtleneck, wide-legged jeans, and pointed-toe boots. Thanks to perfectly proportioned pieces, though, she looked effortlessly adorable.
She looked elegant for a special event
Is there a color that doesn't look great on Joanna Gaines? We've yet to see her in something ill-suited — this star definitely knows her color season. While she looks great in bright hues, this olive green dress she rocked at a charity gala in 2026 was a stunning shade for her. With delicate details like a corset top, a tiny bow around the waist, and small, pleated tiers on the skirt, this dress wasn't exactly aligned with what we typically see Gaines sporting. Yet, this was a perfect way to step out of her closet comfort zone.