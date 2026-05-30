The Evolution Of Ella Bleu Travolta's Red Carpet Fashion Through The Years

The term "nepo baby" was popularized by a 2022 cover of New York Magazine, referencing an influx of celebrity children making names for themselves in the public eye. That was just one year after John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, began sharing her music (including a touching tribute to her late mom, Kelly Preston). Yet, after accompanying her father to Cannes for his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," her stunning transformation didn't go unnoticed (and neither did his eye-catching beret).

Ella's acting skills haven't gone unnoticed, either, with both Jimmy Fallon and her father praising her performance in the film during his May 2026 appearance on "The Tonight Show." As Fallon gushed, "She's fantastic," to which John replied, "Isn't she? A star is born."

Connecting through cinema has been a tradition in the family since Ella was seven, when she starred in the 2009 movie "Old Dogs" with both her parents. She's had a lot of star power and red carpet decorum to inherit, but the Travolta family has managed to support each other through some marvelous highs and heartbreaking lows over the last few decades. With all the buzz surrounding Ella, the evolution of her red carpet fashion through the years proves that her stardom has been a long time coming.