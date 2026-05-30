The Evolution Of Ella Bleu Travolta's Red Carpet Fashion Through The Years
The term "nepo baby" was popularized by a 2022 cover of New York Magazine, referencing an influx of celebrity children making names for themselves in the public eye. That was just one year after John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, began sharing her music (including a touching tribute to her late mom, Kelly Preston). Yet, after accompanying her father to Cannes for his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," her stunning transformation didn't go unnoticed (and neither did his eye-catching beret).
Ella's acting skills haven't gone unnoticed, either, with both Jimmy Fallon and her father praising her performance in the film during his May 2026 appearance on "The Tonight Show." As Fallon gushed, "She's fantastic," to which John replied, "Isn't she? A star is born."
Connecting through cinema has been a tradition in the family since Ella was seven, when she starred in the 2009 movie "Old Dogs" with both her parents. She's had a lot of star power and red carpet decorum to inherit, but the Travolta family has managed to support each other through some marvelous highs and heartbreaking lows over the last few decades. With all the buzz surrounding Ella, the evolution of her red carpet fashion through the years proves that her stardom has been a long time coming.
She was a natural at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Ella Bleu Travolta's Cannes Film Festival debut in 2018 was a family affair, posing with her parents, Kelly Preston and John Travolta, and her little brother, Benjamin Travolta, for the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The young actor sported a high-neck, black-and=white patterned bodice with a black tulle skirt, layered with a black cropped cardigan on top. The piece was structurally nearly identical to Preston's, leaving the family looking well-coordinated despite differing color palettes. Sadly, the only member of their family missing was Ella's late brother, Jett, who had passed away nearly a decade prior.
This hazy floral dress was perfect for a Pulp Fiction screening
Actor John Travolta has had several roles across his career that solidified his spot in Hollywood, but his stand-out '90s role was arguably in Quintin Tarantino's 1994 film, "Pulp Fiction." Ella Bleu celebrated the 30th anniversary of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre with her father in the most stunning, blurred floral gown. The pleated skirt of the dress draped down to about her knees, where a second layer of black lace peeked through. Classically feminine with a disorienting and dark edge, the look brought a grimy but breathtaking energy perfectly fit for the cult classic.
Ella Bleu's black tulle dress was show-stopping
Ella Bleu Travolta had definitely nailed her signature silhouette by the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2024. The strapless black gown incorporated the same black tulle skirt style from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, but dramatically more mature and serious. The pointy-toed stilettos featured a cream bow, adding a nice neutral pop to the bottom of the monochrome look. Posing in front of the deep red of the carpet and curtains at the arrivals hall, Travolta's elegance was undeniable.
This full Chanel look let her experiment with silhouettes
Only a few weeks later in 2024, Ella Bleu Travolta would completely shake up her signature sleeveless dresses for a two-piece set for the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit with French fashion company Chanel. The slouchy, black-and-butter blazer and pants were from the house's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, making the singer perfectly on-season for this red carpet appearance. Paired with a miniature pillowed handbag, a thin black belt, and without the necklace stack from the original runway look, she managed to make the designer outfit completely her own.
The force was with her in this leather Jedi-inspired look
Ella Bleu Travolta is clearly a fan of sci-fi, and this look for the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival opening night premiere of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" couldn't have been more on-theme. A massive departure from her usual puffy A-line skirts, Travolta wore a Jedi-like brown leather two-piece with a chunky bracelet and some matching brown boots. The sleeveless, high-neck top cinched at her waist perfectly, giving it a flattering silhouette despite the draping material. Futuristic yet classy, it definitely showcased Travolta coming into her own when it came to her red carpet looks.
She started using more textures with this monochrome look
Ella Bleu Travolta's all-black dress for the 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. awards was not the first time we'd seen her rock a dark monochromatic look, but the different textures made the dress a visual delight. Mesh embroidered sleeves peeked out from under the opaque turtlenecked gown, covered in long vines of black embroidered flowers. Classy and intricate, the look brought together old and new aspects of the "Dizzy" singer's personal style, elevating her fashion game along with her career pursuits.
Her floor-length black gown for Cannes had all eyes on her
Ella Bleu Travolta looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet with her father during the "Karma" screening at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Her floor-length black gown was incredibly minimal, with the high neckline and short sleeves offering some variance in texture. Her hair was styled in a middle part with a slight bump in the back for volume, flaring upward at the bottom. The whole look felt incredibly of the '60s, a nod to the Mod, midcentury styling of her father's movie, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach." Perfectly on theme and on brand, Ella's red carpet looks have been a journey in their own right.