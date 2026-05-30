90 Day Fiancé: Where Season 1 Stars Louis And Aya Are Today

The series "90 Day Fiancé" started captivating TLC viewers with dramatic moments back in 2014, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of international relationships. The hit series follows engaged couples — one American, one not — living together in the States under the restrictions of a K-1 visa. They have just 90 days to get married; otherwise, the foreign partner must return home. The combination of culture clash and time crunch makes for high drama that often continues long after their original TLC storyline ends. For instance, Patrick and Thais from Season 9 ended up at the altar and went on to update their lives on the sequel series "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Then, in May 2026, the two filed for divorce after four years of marriage and one child. If a pair like this couldn't go the distance after such a short time, what about the OG "90 Day" couples?

Take, for instance, Louis and Aya Gattone. The Season 1 duo met through an international dating website, and Louis proposed after traveling to the Philippines to meet Aya and her family for the first time. The red flags were there from the get-go: Louis was divorced with two sons, which would make Aya an instant stepmother. Louis' ex-wife, Tonya, wondered whether his fiancee was really in love or just using him as a path to a green card.

Once Aya arrived in the U.S., more tensions cropped up. Louis' tight budget didn't work for her dream wedding plans, and Tonya seemed reluctant to accept the possibility of her ex having more children. Did this all spell disaster, or is this bi-cultural reality show pair still going strong more than a decade later?