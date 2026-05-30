90 Day Fiancé: Where Season 1 Stars Louis And Aya Are Today
The series "90 Day Fiancé" started captivating TLC viewers with dramatic moments back in 2014, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of international relationships. The hit series follows engaged couples — one American, one not — living together in the States under the restrictions of a K-1 visa. They have just 90 days to get married; otherwise, the foreign partner must return home. The combination of culture clash and time crunch makes for high drama that often continues long after their original TLC storyline ends. For instance, Patrick and Thais from Season 9 ended up at the altar and went on to update their lives on the sequel series "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Then, in May 2026, the two filed for divorce after four years of marriage and one child. If a pair like this couldn't go the distance after such a short time, what about the OG "90 Day" couples?
Take, for instance, Louis and Aya Gattone. The Season 1 duo met through an international dating website, and Louis proposed after traveling to the Philippines to meet Aya and her family for the first time. The red flags were there from the get-go: Louis was divorced with two sons, which would make Aya an instant stepmother. Louis' ex-wife, Tonya, wondered whether his fiancee was really in love or just using him as a path to a green card.
Once Aya arrived in the U.S., more tensions cropped up. Louis' tight budget didn't work for her dream wedding plans, and Tonya seemed reluctant to accept the possibility of her ex having more children. Did this all spell disaster, or is this bi-cultural reality show pair still going strong more than a decade later?
The Gattones are one big happy family
We've seen some of the best and worst couples on "90 Day Fiancé" and its spinoffs over the years, mostly the latter (Colt and Larissa! Paul and Karine!). So it's natural to wonder whether any of these K-1 visa newlyweds really have what it takes to enjoy lasting love. Surprisingly, one couple from the show's very first season has found that happiness. Since their 2014 wedding, Louis and Aya Gattone are still very much together as of this writing, proving that you don't need a Trump-style extravaganza to have a successful relationship. (To save money, Louis set up their reception himself on their wedding day, making him way late to the church!)
The Gattones are now one big happy blended family. Louis' two sons from his first marriage, Lou and Donovan, are young men now, having turned 23 and 19 in 2026. (Louis explained on Instagram that the boys live with him, but their mom, Tonya, "sees them all the time.") In the meantime, their home expanded when he and Aya welcomed sons Giovanni and Stefano in 2018 and 2020. On Louis' Instagram post about Stefano's gender reveal, a follower asked if they'd be trying for a girl next. "We'd just wind up with more boys lmfao," the proud dad replied.
Unlike competition-based reality shows like "Survivor," where participants stand to win big bucks, the "90 Day" couples only make about $1,000 to $1,500 per episode — certainly not enough to retire on. Indiana-based Louis and Aya make a living through their own business, Lola Lily's, which creates customized apparel and specialized transfer iron-on sheets. Their engagement may have been short, but their marriage seems destined to last a lifetime.