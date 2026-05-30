If You Love Harry Potter, You May Recognize Margot Robbie's Husband

In addition to her work in prestige films like "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "I, Tonya," the latter of which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2018 Academy Awards, Margot Robbie has also become associated with some major franchises. At one point, she became quite the heavy hitter for Warner Bros., in particular, rocking some bold lip color as Harley Quinn in the DC movies before trying on some incredible outfits in the iconic (and fashionable) role of Barbie. Even Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, has appeared in a major Warner Bros. franchise: "Harry Potter." That being said, only the most eagle-eyed "Potter" fans would actually recognize him from the films.

Robbie, a self-professed Potterhead in her own right, gushed about her husband's childhood role as an extra in the franchise during a 2020 interview with ET Canada. "Fun fact, my husband was in the 'Harry Potter' movies. He was an extra. When he was a little kid he was one of the Slytherin kid extras," she said at the time. However, while Wikipedia claims (at the time of this writing) that Ackerley appeared as an unnamed Hogwarts student in the first three "Potter" films, both IMDb and the Harry Potter Wiki only list him as having appeared in one: the third entry, 2004's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

Indeed, a young Ackerley can be seen early in that film's runtime, decked out in a Slytherin uniform, as The Daily Mail pointed out on X. More specifically, he plays one of the students who is pushed aside by Tom Felton's Draco Malfoy on his way to confront (and subsequently be injured by) a Hippogriff. Ackerley's acting career proved to be short-lived, though he would pivot to a successful producing career as an adult.